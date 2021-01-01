पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • One Officer Deployed For Monitoring Cleanliness In Every Zone; Action Will Be Taken Immediately If Negligence Is Found

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021:हर जोन में सफाई की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए एक अफसर तैनात; लापरवाही पाए जाने पर तत्काल होगी कार्रवाई

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ढाबली के रहवासियों के टैक्स से खरीदी कचरा गाड़ी - Dainik Bhaskar
ढाबली के रहवासियों के टैक्स से खरीदी कचरा गाड़ी
  • सेवन स्टार पाने के लिए पूरा फोकस

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021, 7 स्टार रेटिंग, ओडीएफ डबल प्लस, वाटर प्लस के संबंध में नगर निगम की टीम आखिरी चरण की तैयारियों में जुटी है। सभी 19 जोन में एक-एक नियंत्रणकर्ता अधिकारी नियुक्त कर दिया गया है। उन्हें टूल किट 2021 के हिसाब से तैयारियां पूरी करवानी हैं। इसके अलावा यह जरूरी है कि नागरिकों को स्वच्छता से जुड़े सवालों की जानकारी पता हो, कि डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रणह वाहन प्रतिदिन क्षेत्र में आता है। डोर-टू-डोर कचरा संग्रहण वाहन में गीले-सूखे के साथ छह प्रकार का कचरा अलग-अलग रखने की व्यवस्था है।

सफाई के इन मापदंडों को पूरा करवाने की जिम्मेदारी नियंत्रणकर्ता अधिकारी की होगी

  • जोन स्तर पर की जाने वाली सभी कार्रवाई और 6 तरह का कचरा सेग्रीकेशन करवाना।
  • एनजीओ की टीम पर भी पैनी नजर रखना होगी। कार्य में लापरवाही करने पर कार्रवाई के साथ वरिष्ठ अफसरों को बताना
  • व्यावसायिक क्षेत्र में संस्थान व दुकान में अनिवार्य रूप से 2 प्रकार के गीले-सूखे कचरे के लिए डस्टबिन रखना और डोर-टू-डोर कचरा संग्रहण वाहन का आना।
  • प्रत्येक वार्ड में कम से कम एक बैक लेन का ब्यूटीफिकेशन का कार्य जनभागीदारी से करवना।
  • किसी भी क्षेत्र में सीएंडडी वेस्ट व मलबा फैला ना मिले, सफाई मित्र अनिवार्य रूप से यूनिफार्म में आएं।
  • मौके पर गीले कचरे से खाद का निर्माण करना।
  • क्षेत्र में अनिवार्य रूप से स्वीपिंग होना, रात्रिकालीन स्वीपिंग, मैकेनाइज्ड स्वीपिंग, लिटरबिन की धुलाई व मरम्मत करवाना।
  • जितने भी जोन के अंतर्गत सीटीपीटी और यूरिनल्स आते हैं वह साफ-सुथरे रहें। पानी और सफाई के साथ लाइट की उचित व्यवस्था हो।

ढाबली के रहवासियों के टैक्स से खरीदी कचरा गाड़ी
अब ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी कचरा निपटान की परंपरा की शुरुआत हो गई। स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के अंतर्गत मांगलिया टोल नाका के पास सॉलिड और लिक्विड वेस्ट के निपटान के लिए से सेग्रिगेशन शेड का निर्माण जिला पंचायत द्वारा करवाया जा रहा है। 2315 वर्ग फीट में बनाए जा रहे शेड की लागत 15 लाख आएगी। ग्राम पंचायत ढाबली द्वारा 8.55 लाख में कचरा वाहन भी खरीदे जा रहे है। ग्राम पंचायत ढाबली के सचिव उत्तम अवस्थी ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत ढाबली और इनसे लगी कॉलोनियों की जनसंख्या 8500 के लगभग है। यह कचरा गाड़ी ग्राम पंचायत ढाबली के रहवासियों के टैक्स से ली गई है। अवस्थी ने बताया कि 60 रुपए घरेलू कचरा उठाने के और दुकानदारों को 100 रुपए प्रति माह लिए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser