पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Online Lok Adalat On 30; Matters Will Be Settled On The Basis Of Reconciliation And Settlement

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हाई कोर्ट:ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत 30 को; सुलह एवं समझौते के आधार पर मामले निराकृत होंगे

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के मानकों का पालन करते हुए ऑनलाइन स्थायी एवं निरंतर लोक अदालत का आयोजन मध्यप्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय खंडपीठ इंदौर के प्रशासनिक न्यायाधिपति सुजय पॉल के निर्देशन में 30 जनवरी को किया जाएगा। इंदौर खंडपीठ के उच्च न्यायालय विधिक सेवा समिति के प्रिंसिपल रजिस्ट्रार अनिल वर्मा ने बताया कि सुलह एवं समझौते के आधार पर मामले निराकृत होंगे।

इसके लिए मध्यप्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय की खंडपीठ इंदौर में प्रिंसिपल रजिस्ट्रार, ज्वाइंट रजिस्ट्रार, संबंधित सेक्शन एवं उच्च न्यायालय विधिक सेवा समिति से संपर्क कर संबंधित पक्षकार एवं अधिवक्ता प्रकरणों को स्थायी एवं निरंतर लोक अदालत में रखने के लिए आवेदन/सूचना दे सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser