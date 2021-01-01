पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  • Out Of The Loss Of 2446 Crores In Lockdown, 2196 Crores Recovered, Only 250 Crores Behind Last Year

मप्र शासन का राजस्व घाटा तेजी से रिकवर:लॉकडाउन में हुए 2446 करोड़ के घाटे में से 2196 करोड़ रिकवर, बीते साल से केवल 250 करोड़ ही पीछे

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अनलॉक के बाद तेजी से बढ़ी खरीदी-बिक्री, नतीजा- घाटे से रिकवर हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
अनलॉक के बाद तेजी से बढ़ी खरीदी-बिक्री, नतीजा- घाटे से रिकवर हुए।
  • दिसंबर और जनवरी में जीएसटी में रिकॉर्ड कलेक्शन हुआ
  • पेट्रोल-डीजल से 1254 करोड़ अधिक मिलना भी एक बड़ी वजह

दिसंबर और जनवरी में जीएसटी में रिकॉर्ड कलेक्शन के बाद मप्र शासन का राजस्व घाटा तेजी से रिकवर हो रहा है। अप्रैल-मई 2019 में सरकार को जीएसटी और पेट्रोल-डीजल से 4392 करोड़ मिले थे, वहीं अप्रैल-मई 2020 में जीएसटी और पेट्रोल-डीजल से कुल राजस्व 1946 करोड़ ही मिला। यानी अप्रैल-मई में लॉकडाउन के दौरान जीएसटी और पेट्रोल-डीजल की कम खपत के चलते करीब 2446 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हुआ था। इसमें से जनवरी अंत तक 2196 करोड़ रिकवर हो चुके हैं।

अप्रैल से जनवरी के बीच मप्र शासन को जीएसटी (स्टेट जीएसटी व आईजीएसटी कलेक्शन) में 12018 करोड़ रुपए और पेट्रोल-डीजल से 9298 करोड़ रुपए आ चुके हैं। इस तरह कुल 21316 करोड़ रुपए मप्र शासन के खाते में इन दोनों सेक्टर से आ चुके हैं। वहीं बीते साल अप्रैल 2019 से जनवरी 2020 के दौरान मप्र शासन को जीएसटी (स्टेट व आईजीएसटी) से 13522 करोड़ रुपए और पेट्रोल-डीजल से 8044 करोड़ रुपए मिलाकर कुल 21566 करोड़ रुपए मिले थे।

यानी दोनों साल की तुलना में जीएसटी और पेट्रोल-डीजल पर आय से अब शासन बीते साल से केवल 250 करोड़ रुपए ही पीछे हैं और इसकी बड़ी वजह पेट्रोल-डीजल में इस बार बीते साल से 1254 करोड़ रुपए अधिक मिलना हैं।

रियल सेक्टर में तेजी से सौ करोड़ रुपए का घाटा इधर भी रिकवर

अप्रैल-मई में संपत्ति का पंजीयन बंद होने के बाद भी मप्र शासन को इंदौर जिले में रजिस्ट्री से होने वाली आय जनवरी अंत तक 893 करोड़ रुपए हो चुकी है, जो बीते साल 984 करोड़ रुपए से मात्र 91 करोड़ ही कम है। जबकि अप्रैल-मई के दौरान सामान्य तौर पर 190 करोड़ की आय होती है, जो इस बार शून्य थी। दिसंबर में पंजीयन विभाग में इंदौर में हुए रिकॉर्ड सौदे से 206 करोड़ की आय हुई थी, जिससे रियल सेक्टर में तेजी आ गई है।

