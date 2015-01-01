पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:25 दिसंबर को शुरू होगा पीपल्याहाना फ्लायओवर, सीएम करेंगे लोकार्पण

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • अटलजी के नाम पर फ्लायओवर करने का विचार

पीपल्याहाना फ्लायओवर का लोकार्पण पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के जन्मदिन पर 25 दिसंबर को होगा। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान इसका लोकार्पण करेंगे। ब्रिज का नाम अटलजी के नाम पर किए जाने पर भी विचार चल रहा है।

मुख्यमंत्री लोकार्पण के दिन ऐलान कर सकते हैं। सांसद शंकर लालवानी ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम का समय एक दो दिन में तय हो जाएगा। अभी इस फ्लायओवर के एक बोगदे से ट्रैफिक शुरू कर दिया गया है। जब यह पूरी तरह शुरू हो जाएगा तो प्रतिदिन दो लाख से ज्यादा वाहन चालकों को राहत मिलेगी। 25 अप्रैल 2018 को सीएम चौहान ने ही इसका भूमिपूजन किया था। यह 36 कराेड़ रुपए की लागत से तैयार किया गया है।

रिंग रोड का यह दूसरा फ्लायओवर

  • 6 लेन का है फ्लायओवर
  • लंबाई करीब 750 मीटर और चौड़ाई 24 मीटर है।
  • रिंग रोड पर दूसरा फ्लायओवर शुरू हो जाएगा। यहां तीन इमली चौराहे पर एकमात्र फ्लायओवर है। तीसरा बंगाली चौराहा पर बन रहा है।
