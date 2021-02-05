पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक हादसा:अस्पताल की तीसरी मंजिल से पैर फिसलने से गिरा, शरीर के आर-पार हुआ एंगल

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
कटर की सहायता से लोहे के एंगल को काटते हुए - Dainik Bhaskar
  • अस्पताल में कटर से काट कर निकाला एंगल, अब ऑपरेशन की तैयारी

MY अस्पताल में मंगलवार सुबह युवक के शरीर में आर-पार घुसे एंगल को निकालने के लिए डॉक्टर टीम को कटर चलाना पड़ा। दरअसल, खंडवा निवासी हरीश चंद्रवे को आज गंभीर हालत में इलाज के लिए लाया गया । हरीश के शरीर के निचले हिस्से में एक लोहे का एंगल आर-पार घुसा हुआ था। उसके बारे में पता लगा कि वह शराब पीने का आदी है और वहीं के एक निजी अस्पताल में हाउसकीपर है। अस्पताल की तीसरी मंजिल से पैर फिसलने के कारण वह लोहे के एक एंगल पर गिर गया जिससे एंगल उसके शरीर के निचले हिस्से में आर पार हो गया। इसी हालत में उसे इंदौर लाया गया। यहां कटर से एंगल को काटा गया जिसके बाद उसका ऑपरेशन किया जाएगा।

जब अस्पताल लेकर घायल को पहुंचे थे तो शरीर के आर पार था लोहे का एंगल.
