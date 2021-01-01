पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ईंधन का ऑडिट:10 माह में पेट्रोल 16.60 रुपए महंगा, लॉकडाउन लगा तब भाव 77.67 था, अब 94.27 रुपए लीटर

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • इंदौर में पेट्रोल और डीजल अपने अब तक के सर्वाधिक दामों पर पहुंचे

इंदौर में पेट्रोल और डीजल अपने अब तक के सर्वाधिक दामों पर पहुंच चुके हैं। लॉकडाउन लगने के समय पेट्रोल 77 रुपए 67 पैसे प्रति लीटर था। यानी साल 2020 के सबसे कम स्तर पर था। अनलॉक के बाद से दामों में लगातार तेजी के चलते दस माह में दाम 16 रुपए 60 पैसे प्रति लीटर बढ़ गए।

शुक्रवार को इंदौर में पेट्रोल 94 रुपए 27 पैसे प्रति लीटर रहा। ऐसी ही बढ़ोतरी डीजल में भी रही। लॉकडाउन के समय मार्च 2020 में डीजल 68 रुपए 40 पैसे प्रति लीटर पर था, जो अब 16 रुपए 17 पैसे प्रति लीटर बढ़कर 84 रुपए 57 पैसे प्रति लीटर हो गया है।

जनवरी : बीते चार साल में इस तरह रहे डीजल के दाम

सालभर में डीजल के भाव 10 रुपए तक बढ़े। चार साल में डीजल 22 रुपए तक महंगा हुआ।
सालभर में डीजल के भाव 10 रुपए तक बढ़े। चार साल में डीजल 22 रुपए तक महंगा हुआ।
