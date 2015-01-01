पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेहत:100 साल पहले इन्फ्लुएंज़ा फ्लू के दौर में पिलाटे ने सेहत सुधारी, ये कोविड से लड़ने की ताकत भी देगा

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • दीपिका पादुकोण, कैटरीना कैफ और हार्दिक पंड्या जैसे सेलेब्स की पिलाटे इंस्ट्रक्टर यास्मीन कराचीवाला ने कहा

‘फिटनेस को लेकर लोग अक्सर यह सवाल करते हैं किसका कहा मानें। हर कोई अलग बात करता है। यह कनफ्यूजन ख़त्म करने का एक ही तरीका है, अपने शरीर को जानिए और यह समझिए कि आपका मकसद क्या है। ऑप वेट लॉस करना चाहते हैं, मसल्स बनाना चाहते हैं या कोर स्ट्रॉन्ग करना चाहते हैं।

हर केस में आपका फिटनेस रेजीम, आपकी डाइट, आपकी लाइफस्टाइल अलग होना चाहिए लेकिन एक चीज़ जो सबके लिए कॉमन हो सकती है वह है पिलाटे। 10 से 100 साल तक की उम्र के लोग यह वर्कआउट कर सकते हैं। अगर आप पिलाटे करते हैं तो आप लाइफ में जो भी करेंगे उसे पहले से बेहतर ढंग से करेंगे। आप पीठ सीधी करके सही तरीके से बैठेंगे।

ग़लत तरीके से झुकेंगे नहीं। कोई वज़नी चीज़ उठाते हुए तकनीक गलत नहीं होगी। आप कोर से वेट उठाएंगे और इसमें आपको इंज्यूरी नहीं होगी और यह सब इसलिए हो सकेगा क्योंकि पिलाटे आपको सही ढंग से उठना-बैठना और झुकना ही नहीं, बल्कि सांस लेने का सही तरीका भी सिखाता है जो आज इस कोरोना के दौर में बहुत ज़रूरी है।’ सोमवार को इंदौर आईं यास्मीन कराचीवाला ने सिटी भास्कर से बातचीत में यह बताया।

जर्मन फिटनेस एक्सपर्ट जोसफ पिलाटे ने वर्ष 1883 में यह टेक्नीक डेवलप की थी। पहले विश्वयुद्ध में जो सैनिक घायल हुए। जिन्होंने अपने हाथ पैर तक गंवा दिए, उन्हें इस वर्कआउट से दोबारा सेहतमंद बनाया जोसफ पिलाटे ने। इसमें आपको हैवी वेट नहीं उठाना पड़ता, बल्कि अपने बॉडी वेट का इस्तेमाल करते हुए एक्सरसाइज़ करना होती है। इससे पॉश्चर, बैलेंस और फ्लेक्सिबिलिटी आएगी। डीप ब्रीदिंग से हरेक सेल तक ऑक्सीजन पहुंचेगी।

कैटरीना का ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन सबसे बड़ी मिसाल
लोग अक्सर मुझसे पूछते हैं हम कैटरीना-दीपिका जैसी बॉडी कैसे बना सकते हैं। सबसे पहले तो किसी के जैसा कोई नहीं बन सकता। आपको आपका बेस्ट वर्जन बनना है। उसके लिए करेक्ट गाइडेंस में मेहनत करना होगी। डिसिप्लीन रखना होगा। कैटरीना कभी नहीं कहतीं कि वक्त नहीं मिलता। चाहे आधी रात को करें, वो वर्कआउट करती हैं और उन्हें देखकर दूसरे सेलेब्स हैरान रह जाते हैं। इतनी मेहनत करती हैं वो।

एब्स होने का मतलब फिटनेस नहीं, बिना दिक्कत दौड़ सकते हैं, आसानी से झुक सकते हैं तो फिट हैं
याद रखिए कि पतला होना फिट होना नहीं है। ना ही एब्स फिट होने का पैमाना हैं। यदि आप बिना परेशानी दौड़ सकते हैं, बिना स्ट्रेस झुक सकते हैं तो आप फिट हैं। सिर्फ फिट रहना है तो दिन में 10-15 मिनट काफी हैं पर वेट लॉस करना है तो 50 मिनट निकालना ही होंंगे।

पहली मील
सुबह खाली पेट सबसे पहले मैं बटर कॉफी यानी ब्लैक कॉफी में बिना सॉल्ट वाला सफेद मक्खन डाल कर पीती हूं। या फिर एक चम्मच देसी घी खाती हूं। इसके बाद 40 मिनट कुछ नहीं खाती।

4 मस्ट ईट्स : फ्रूट्स, किसी ग्रीन वेजिटेबल का जूस, नट्स और एक्सरसाइज़। ये हर दिन के रूटीन में शामिल हो।

वेट लॉस के लिए: तला हुआ मत खाइए। डिनर में सब्ज़ी भी हल्की सी सॉते की हुई लें। फ्रायड कुछ नहीं खाना है। नमक कम से कम लीजिए। मीठे की इच्छा होती है तो गुड़ खाइए, पर वो ऑर्गेनिक और काला गुड़ हो। सफेद नहीं। इसमें कास्टिक सोडा और शकर होती है। प्राकृतिक शहद खाइए। हालांकि मैं तो ये दोनों भी नहीं खाती। मैं शुगर या कोई भी मीठा किसी भी तरह से नहीं खाती। शुगर इज़ पॉइज़न।

