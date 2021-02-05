पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंदौर एयरपोर्ट पर बड़ा हादसा टला:कांच में दरार आने पर इंडिगो फ्लाइट की इमरजेंसी लैंड‍िंग, 94 पैसेंजर को लेकर इंदौर से 22 मिनट पहले ही भरी थी उड़ान

इंदौर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंदौर से उड़ानभर कर चेन्नई के लिए रवाना हुई फ्लाइट की कुछ देर बाद ही इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग करवाई गई। इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग का कारण प्लेन की कांच में दरार होना बताया जा रहा है। इंडिगो की फ्लाइट 22 मिनट पहले ही इंदौर से चेन्नई के लिए उड़ान भरी थी। इसके बाद पैसेंजर को दूसरे प्लेन से चेन्नई के लिए रवाना किया गया।

मिली जानकारी अनुसान इंडिगो की IGO 6195 इंदौर - चेन्नई फ्लाइट मंगलवार दोपहर 15.41 बजे इंदौर से चेन्नई के लिए उड़ी थी। इंदौर से 25 नॉटिकल मील की दूरी पर पहुंचने के बाद करीब 3.45 बजे सामने वाले कांच में दरार होने की जानकारी लगी। इस पर तत्काल प्लेन को वापस इंदौर एयरपोर्ट पर उतारने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके बाद प्लेन को 16.03 बजे सुरक्षित उतार लिया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि इसमें 94 पैसेंजर सवार थे, जिन्हें दूसरी फ्लाइट से चेन्नई के लिए रवाना किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें