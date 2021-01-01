पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आधे घंटे तक रेंगते रहे वाहन:ट्रैफिक सुरक्षा माह के तहत पुलिस नियम समझाने में व्यस्त, वाहन चालक जवाहर मार्ग पर फंस रहे जाम में

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
इंदौर। शहर में ट्रैफिक सुरक्षा मंथ के नाम पर एक्टिविटी या करवाने में मशगूल ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अफसर आम जनता की तकलीफ पर ध्यान नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। शहर के के प्रमुख मार्गो पर ट्रैफिक अफसरों की अनुपस्थिति और जवानों की गैरमौजूदगी के कारण जाम लग रहा है और लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं।

जनता पुलिस ने संभाला ट्रैफिक, मौके पर नहीं था कोई जवान, युवकों ने वाहनों को निकलवाया
सोमवार को दोपहर 1.30 बजे यशवंत रोड गुरुद्वारे से नंदलालपुरा और नंदनपुरा चौराहे से लेकर प्रेमसुख टॉकीज तक जवाहर मार्ग पर जाम था। इस दौरान कोई जवान भी मौजूद नहीं था। कुछ युवकों ने अपनी गाड़ियां खड़ी कर ट्रैफिक संभालने की कोशिश की। आधे घंटे तक जाम में फंसे कई लोगों ने कंट्रोल रूम पर फोन लगाए। इस पर पंढरीनाथ सीएसपी एसकेएस तोमर ने तत्काल थाने में तैनात जवानों को चौराहे पर भेजा और जवानों ने रेशम गली से लेकर फ्रूट मार्केट के बीच फंसे ट्रैफिक को निकाला। वहीं संजय सेतु से ट्रैफिक को यू-टर्न करवाकर राजवाड़ा की ओर डायवर्ट किया।

