इंदौर में रिश्ते में धोखा:फौजी पति को उसकी बहन के अश्लील फोटो भेज कर ब्लैकमेल कर रही थी पत्नी, पुलिस ने पकड़ा

इंदौर24 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने महिला को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
  • बहन ने की थी राज्य साइबर सेल में शिकायत, अलग नंबरों से कर रही थी मैसेज
  • अश्लील फोटो वायरल करने की धमकी देकर तलाक के केस में राजीनामा कराना चाहती थी

राज्य साइबर सेल ने एक ऐसी महिला को हिरासत में लिया है, जो अपने ही पति को उसकी बहन के अश्लील फोटो भेजकर ब्लैकमेल कर रही थी। फौजी पति का तलाक का मामला है, जिसमें वह राजीनामा चाहती थी, इसलिए अपनी ननद के अश्लील फोटो अलग-अलग नंबरों से भेज रही थी। पुलिस उससे पूछताछ कर रही है।

राज्य साइबर सेल के पुलिस अधीक्षक जितेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि उन्हें 9 सितंबर को महू से आवेदन मिला था। बताया गया कि एक फौजी को उसकी बहन के अश्लील फोटो भेजे जा रहे हैं। हर बार बदल-बदल कर नए नंबरों से वाॅट्सएप मैसेज भेजे जा रहे हैं। साइबर सेल के टीआई अंबरीश मिश्रा की टीम जांच में जुट गई। पता चला कि आरोपी की लोकेशन जबलपुर है। इसी आधार पर महिला को पकड़ा गया। उसने कबूला कि उसके पति फौज में हैं।

कुटुम्ब न्यायालय में चल रहा तलाक का मामला

पारिवारिक विवाद के चलते दोनों का तलाक का केस कुटुम्ब न्यायालय में चल रहा है। वह राजीनामे का दबाव बनाने और परिवार में पति की छवि खराब करने के लिए फौजी की बहन के अश्लील फोटो भेज रही थी। वह अलग-अलग नंबरों से इसलिए मैसेज कर रही थी, ताकि उसे कोई पकड़ न सके। जांच में पता चला है कि पहले भी महिला के भाई के खिलाफ 2019 में राज्य साइबर सेल में एक केस दर्ज हुआ था।

