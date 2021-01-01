पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेत माफिया पर नकेल:पुलिस ने रॉयल्टी चोरी करने वाले 12 डंपर पकड़े जबकि खनिज इंस्पेक्टर को करना थी कार्रवाई

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजेंद्र नगर, महू और किशनगंज पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई

बिना रॉयल्टी चुकाए रेत का परिवहन कर रहे 12 डंपर को जब्त करते हुए राजेंद्र नगर, महू और किशनगंज पुलिस ने उनके चालकों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। वैसे ये काम खनिज अधिकारी और उनके इंस्पेक्टर्स को करना चाहिए था।

पश्चिम क्षेत्र के एसपी महेशचंद जैन ने बताया कि प्रशासन को बिना रॉयल्टी चुकाए रेत-गिट्‌टी का परिवहन करने की सूचना मिली थी। इस पर हमने एएसपी व सीएसपी की टीमें तैनात कर खनिज (रेत) परिवहन करने वाले वाहन चालकों को रोककर उनकी रॉयल्टी चेक की तो पता चला कि अधिकांश बिना रॉयल्टी शुल्क चुकाए ही रेत परिवहन कर रहे थे। इस पर खनिज एक्ट में कार्रवाई करते हुए राजेंद्र नगर पुलिस ने छह डंपर चालकों और किशनगंज व महू पुलिस ने भी इतने ही डंपर पकड़े।

ड्यूटी चुकाकर खनिज परिवहन करने वालों ने पुलिस से मदद मांगी
खनिज अधिकारियों की सुस्ती के चलते ड्यूटी चुकाकर खनिज परिवहन करने वाले कारोबारियों ने पुलिस से मदद मांगी थी। पता चला है कि प्रशासन के खनिज इंस्पेक्टर चैन सिंह डामौर, प्रभा शर्मा और आलोक अग्रवाल को इस दिशा में कार्रवाई करना चाहिए थी, लेकिन इनकी मौजूदगी में बिना रॉयल्टी चुकाए खनिज का अवैध परिवहन किया जा रहा था। सीएम का आदेश भी नहीं मान रहे अधिकारी- चर्चा यह भी है कि रॉयल्टी चोरी कर खनन माफिया ने कुछ प्रशासनिक अफसरों से सांठ-गांठ कर रखी है। इसका फायदा उठाकर उन पर खनिज विभाग के अधिकारी एक्शन नहीं ले पा रहे थे, जबकि खनन माफिया के खिलाफ कुछ दिन पहले ही सीएम ने सख्त कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए थे।

डंपर की बॉडी से ऊपर भरते हैं माल- हर गाड़ी 2 हजार रु.लेते हैं
सूत्रों की मानें तो शहर में कई खनिज माफिया सक्रिय हैं जो डंपर की बॉडी 14 और 16 मीटर की उससे ऊपर का माल (ओवर लोडिंग कर) भरकर परिवहन करते हैं। इसमें शासन को एक ट्रक पर 5 से 6 हजार की रॉयल्टी शुल्क मिलता

