खुलासा:पुलिस जांच में खुलासा; बिचौली मर्दाना के तालाब में साथियों ने ही मां-बेटे की हत्या कर शव फेंका था

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
मां-बेटे की हत्या कर शव फेंका था

बिचौली मर्दाना के तालाब में मिले मां और बेटे के शव को पुलिस ने अब हत्या माना है, क्योंकि उनके साथ के तीनो लोग अभी फरार है। प्रारंभिक जांच के आधार पर मना जा रहा है कि उन्होंने ही दोनों को धक्का देकर मारा होगा या फिर वहां उनका शव फेंका है। फिलहाल तीनों की तलाश की जा रही है।

कनाड़िया टीआई आरडी कानवा के अनुसार महिला और उसके बेटे का गुरुवार को एमवाय अस्पताल में पोस्टमॉर्टम करवाया है। हालांकि अभी शॉर्ट पीएम रिपोर्ट नहीं आई है। पुलिस ने प्रारंभिक जांच में पाया कि महिला और उसके बेटे के साथ दो-तीन दिन पहले एक पुरुष, एक महिला और आठ से 10 साल का एक बच्चा घूमता देखा गया था। उनका आपस में कोई विवाद भी हुआ था।

उसके बाद वे तीनों चले गए थे, लेकिन अगले दिन बच्चे का और दूसरे दिन उसकी मां का शव बिचौली तालाब मिला था। प्रारंभिक जांच के बाद पुलिस ने इस मामले में हत्या का केस दर्ज कर लिया है। अब उन तीनों की तलाश की जा रही है, जो महिला और बच्चे के साथ देखे गए थे।

