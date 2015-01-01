पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब गुंडों का बजेगा ‘गाना’:पहले पुलिस ने निकाला 5 गुंडों का जुलूस, फिर टीआई के कमरे में ले जाकर एसपी ने बजाया गाना तो भीतर की चीख सुन बाहर खड़े 40 गुंडों के छूटे पसीने

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
थानों में गुंडों को बुलाकर अपराध करने पर सख्ती से फटकार कर डोजियर भरवा कर छोड़ा गया।

शहर में गुंडागर्दी करने वालों पर पुलिस का खौफ जारी है। अपराध करने वालों के मकान तोड़ने के अलावा अब पुलिस गुंडे का ‘गाना बजा’ रही है। छत्रीपुरा थाने में इलाके के करीब 40 गुंडों को बुलाकर पुलिस ने उन्हें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग पर बैठाया। फिर एसपी ने थाना प्रभारी के रूम में लिस्टेड बदमाशों को बुलाकर उनका ऐसा गाना बजाया कि परिसर में आए 40 गुंडे थर्रा गए। एसपी बाहर आए और गुंडों से कहा अंदर हमने जो गाना बजाया, क्या वह आपने सूना। यदि कोई अपराध करोगे तो आपका भी इसी ढंग से गाना-बजाया जाएगा।

गोपी नेमा के यहां हमला करने वाले आरोपी सुदर्शन सोलंकी सहित अन्य का निकाला जुलूस।
एसपी पश्चिम महेशचंद जैन ने बताया कि गत दिनों भाजपा नेता गोपीकृष्ण नेमा के यहां हुए हमले की घटना में 22 लोगों को चिन्हित करने के साथ 11 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। इनमें से 4 बदमाशों पर रासुका भी लगाई है। शनिवार को पकड़े गए बदमाश अनमोल संधू, करण राणा, सूचीन सोलंकी, सुदर्शन सोलंकी और गज्जू इंगले का पुलिस ने पहले तो इलाके में जुलूस निकाला। बाद में एसपी जैन उन्हें टीआई के कमरे में ले गए और थाने के लिस्टेड 40 बदमाशों के सामने बुलाकर उनकी जमकर पिटाई लगाई।

एसपी ने इन गुंडों का ‘गाना बजाना’ शब्द देकर अधिकारियों से सख्त लहजे में कहा कि यदि कोई भी बदमाश अपराध करता पाया जाता है तो उसका यही हश्र किया जाए। इसके बाद बाहर परिसर में खड़े सभी गुंडों के टीआई पवन सिंघल ने डोजियर भरवाए। सभी को पकड़ाए पांचों बदमाशों का उदाहरण देकर कहा कि यदि एक भी अपराध करते पाए जाओगे तो मकान तोड़ेंगे और गाना भी बजेगा। सभी गुंडे थाना परिसर में कान पकड़कर अपराध न करने का बोलकर डोजियर भरवाकर चले गए। इसी तरह की कार्रवाई थाना चंदन नगर, रावजी बाजार, भंवरकुआ, जूनी इंदौर और पश्चिम क्षेत्र में भी हुई।

