इंदौर:पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पर धरना-प्रदर्शन करने वाले पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी सहित 200 कांग्रेसियों पर केस दर्ज

इंदौर33 मिनट पहले
बुधवार को इस प्रकार से कांग्रेसियों ने पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पहुंचकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया था।

पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पर बुधवार को धरना प्रदर्शन और नारेबाजी करने वाले तीन विधायक, कुछ पार्षदों सहित 200 लोगों के खिलाफ कोविड-19 के नियमों का उल्लंघन का केस दर्ज किया गया है। कांग्रेसियों का आरोप था कि पुलिस जानबूझकर उनके कार्यकर्ताओं पर मामले दर्ज कर रही है। एक कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता पर भी साधारण धक्का-मुक्की का केस दर्ज करने के बाद धारा 307 लगा दी गई। इसी के खिलाफ कांग्रेसियों ने प्रदर्शन किया था।

छोटी ग्वालटोली आईटीआई संजय शुक्ला के अनुसार लसूडिया में दर्ज बबलू यादव के खिलाफ आपराधिक प्रकरण की कार्रवाई के खिलाफ कांग्रेसी प्रदर्शन करने पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने उचित तरीके से मार्क्स नहीं लगाए। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं किया, जिससे सामूहिक रूप से कोरोना का संक्रमण फैलने की संभावना हो गई थी। इसी के चलते पुलिस ने विधायक जीतू पटवारी, विशाल पटेल, संजय शुक्ला, कांग्रेस नेता विनय बाकलीवाल, प्रेमचंद गुड्डू, सदाशिव यादव, सत्यनारायण पटेल, दीपू यादव, अनवर कादरी, रफीक खान, सर्वेश तिवारी, चिंटू चौकसे, अनवर दस्तक,पंकज संघवी सहित 200 से ज्यादा लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

क्या कहा था जीतू पटवारी ने...
प्रदर्शन के दौरान विधायक जीतू पटवारी ने एक फोटाे दिखाते हुए कहा- एक गाड़ी वाले ने दूसरी गाड़ी वाले को शराब पीकर टक्कर मार दी। जो लोग चौराहे पर खड़े थे, उन्होंने बाइक सवार से कहा कि तू शराब के नशे में है, गाड़ी एक तरफ कर ले, ट्रैफिक जाम हो रहा है। इस पर वह लोगों को गाली देने लगा। इसी दौरान सादे कपड़ों में एक और दूसरा वर्दी में पुलिसकर्मी आया और उसने खुद को लसुडिय़ा का TI बताया।

लोग TI को जानते हैं, इसलिए उन्होंने कहा कि यह TI नहीं है। भीड़ ने उसे धक्का देते हुए उसे वहां से जाने को कहा। इस पर पुलिस ने मामले में धक्का-मुक्की की तीन धाराओं में केस दर्ज कर तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। बाद में जमानत भी दे दी। दो दिन बाद उन्हीं पर 307 की धारा लगा दी। इसके बाद फिर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पटवारी ने कहा- इस मामले पर हमने जांच के लिए आवेदन दिया। मामले को जांच में लिया और सभी को सुबह फिर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सुबह फोन आया कि भाजपा ज्वाइन करो या फिर जेल जाना हाेगा। कुछ देर बाद 100 पुलिसकर्मी आए और उन्हें उठाकर ले गए।

