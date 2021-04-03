पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शहर में हर माह 300 बाइक चोरी:बदमाशों को पकड़ने पुलिस का तरीका- रात में घूमते मिले तो कराएंगे तस्दीक

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस का प्लान- संयोगितागंज, राजेंद्र नगर, लसूड़िया, विजय नगर और बाणगंगा में ज्यादा चोरियां
  • देर रात वालों के फोटो लेकर पुलिस अपने ग्रुप व एप पर डालेगी, पता कराएगी कि व्यर्थ घूम रहे थे या काम से निकले थे

शहर में हर माह 300 से ज्यादा बाइक चोरी होती हैं। जनवरी में के सिर्फ 10 दिनों में 101 वाहन चोरी के मामले दर्ज हुए थे। बाइक चुराने वालों को पकड़ने के लिए पूर्वी क्षेत्र के एसपी ने एक प्लान बनाया है। इसके लिए एक सॉफ्टवेयर भी तैयार किया जा रहा है।

एसपी आशुतोष बागरी के अनुसार बाइक चोर गैंग को पकड़ने के लिए रात में घूमने वाले संदिग्ध लोगों की फोटो और डिटेल पुलिस के एप और ग्रुप पर डालेंगे। पता कराएंगे कि व्यर्थ घूम रहे थे या काम से निकले थे।

इसके अलावा कबाड़ियों के ऊपर भी नकेल कस दी है। उन्हें निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिसका भी माल खरीदेंगे उसकी एंंट्री करना होगी। इसके अलावा आदतन चोरों की डिटेल भी खंगाली जा रही है। सादी वर्दी में पुलिसकर्मी हॉट स्पाट पर घूमेंगे। रेंडमली चेकिंग होगी। वहीं हॉट स्पाट पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे और गार्ड की संख्या भी बढ़वाई जाएगी। एसपी के अनुसार पूर्वी क्षेत्र के 18 थानों यह प्लान लागू किया है। इसमें तकनीकी, साइबर और देशी पुलिसिंग के जरिए काम किया जाएगा। अब चोरी करने वाली गैंग को पकड़ने के लिए घेराबंदी से लेकर उनकी कॉल डिटेल से भी लोकेट किया जाएगा।

अफसर बाइक चोरी रोकने के लिए लगातार प्लान कर रहे थे। इसे जल्द ही लागू कर देंगे। पुलिस विभाग अब एक सोशल तकनीक भी बना रहा है, जिसमें रात में घूमने वाले संदिग्धों की डिटेल, फोटो, मोबाइल नंबर सहित कई जानकारी इसमें फीड कर दी जाएगी। जैसे कोई व्यक्ति रात में घूमता पाया गया तो उसे रोककर उसकी जानकारी लेंगे। यदि वह इमरजेंसी में जा रहा है जैसे हॉस्पिटल, प्रेस या अन्य काम के लिए तो उसकी पुष्टि करवा ली जाएगी। वरना उसे थाने भेज दिया जाएगा।

कंजर गैंग की घेराबंदी करने के लिए पुलिस ने 12 हाट स्पॉट किए चिह्नित
एएसपी जयवीर सिंह भदौरिया के अनुसार पूर्वी इंदौर के 12 से ज्यादा हॉट स्पॉट जैसे विजय नगर मॉल, बडवानी प्लाजा, लसूड़िया एमवायएच-दवा बाजार सहित अन्य स्थान हैं। यहां पर पुलिस वारदात के तरीके, चोरी के टाइमिंग से लेकर अन्य गतिविधियों की स्टडी कर चुकी हैं। यहां पर अब दिन-रात वाचिंग की जाएगी। कई पुलिसकर्मी सादी वर्दी में घूमेंगे।

शहर के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में बैरिकेडिंग
इस प्लान को डेवलप करने के लिए अलग-अलग इलाकों में बैरिकेडिंग भी होगी। जैसे ही वारदात की सूचना आएगी तो दूसरी जगह नाकाबंदी कर दी जाएगी। ताकि बदमाश रिंग रोड, बायपास या एबी रोड से भाग ना सके। इधर. पुलिस ने ट्रक और बाइक व अन्य गाड़ियां कटने वाले स्थानों को भी चिन्हित कर समझाया है कि वे चोरी के वाहन ना काटे, वरना उन पर कार्रवाई होगी।

साथ ही पुलिस ने कई थानों के कबाड़ियों को भी समझाया है कि वे अब जो भी माल खरीदने उसकी एंट्री रखें। उसकी एक डायरी मेंटेन करें। जहां से माल लिया है और कितना व कब लिया है इसकी जानकारी रखें। यदि वह डायरी मेंटेन नहीं मिली तो उसे भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। वहीं पुराने वाहन खरीदने और बेचने वाले डीलर्स को भी समझाया है कि वे वाहनों की खरीदी-बिक्री की जानकारी रखें। कभी भी बीट प्रभारी आकर वो रजिस्टर चेक कर सकता है। इसके लिए एएसपी ने एक फारमेट तैयार किया है।

एक माह में देंगे चालान
अक्सर देखा गया है कि शादी के गार्डन या मॉल जैसी जगहों में चोरियां होती है, जहां या तो गार्ड कम है या सीसीटीवी कैमरे कम हैं। कई लोग चाबी भूल जाते हैं या कई बार नो पार्किंग में भी गाड़ी लगा देते हैं ऐसे लोगों को भी समझाया जाएगा। वहीं चोरी गई बाइक की तत्काल रिपोर्ट लिखेंगे, इसकी जानकारी सभी को मिलेगी। वहीं उस बाइक का चालान एक महीने के भीतर काट देंगे, ताकि फरियादी को जल्द ही क्लेम मिल जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें