वर्दीवाला लुटेरा:पोस्ता दाना ट्रक लूट कांड में एसआई गुणावद शामिल, रिश्तेदार को वाट्सएप पर ट्रक के फोटो भेजे

इंदौर/महू31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसआई गुणावद ने रिश्तेदार को भेजे ट्रक के फोटो
  • 7 नवंबर 2020 को हुई थी लूट, सालभर पहले रतलाम के सराफा व्यापारी से सोना लूटने के मामले में जमानत पर बाहर था

एसआई गोपाल गुणावद का नाम पोस्ता दाना ट्रक लूट कांड में सामने आया है। सालभर पहले मंदसौर थाने में पदस्थ रहने के दौरान रतलाम से मंदसौर आ रहे सराफा व्यापारी से सोना लूटने के मामले में एफआईआर होने के बाद वह अग्रिम जमानत पर बाहर था।

एसआई गोपाल ने ट्रक लूटने के लिए अपने रिश्तेदार मुख्य आरोपी को वाट्सएप पर ट्रक के फोटो भेजे और लूट के बारे में मैसेज किए। पुलिस सूत्रों की माने तो आरोपी एसआई गोपाल लूट के समय भी अपनी गाड़ी में मौके पर मौजूद था। सायबर सेल की जांच में उसकी वहां मौजूदगी की जानकारी भी मिली है। एसडीओपी विनोद शर्मा ने बताया एसआई गोपाल गुणावत के लूट कांड में शामिल होने के साक्ष्य मिले हैं।

डिजिटल माध्यमों व टोल नाके के सीसीटीवी फुटेज से और साक्ष्य जुटाए जा रहे हैं। मामले जांच और आगे बढ़ाई जा रही है। एसआई गोपाल गुणावद मानपुर का रहने वाला है और पत्रकार का बेटा है। पत्रकार पिता की चार साल पहले मृत्यु हो चुकी है। लूट का मुख्य आरोपी पप्पू मीणा निवासी मानपुर इसकी बुआ का बेटा बताया जाता है।

एसआई गोपाल ने ही वाट्स एप के जरिए पप्पू को जानकारी दी थी कि मुंबई से नीमच के लिए पोस्तदाना से भरा ट्रक जा रहा है। ट्रक के फोटो भेजने का साथ ही इसमें लूट करने के बारे में दोनों के बीच बात भी हुई। इसके बाद ही पप्पू ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर लूट को अंजाम दिया। सूत्रों के अनुसार जिस समय लूट हुई उस समय एसआई गोपाल भी अपने वाहन से मौके पर मौजूद था और साइबर सेल को इसके प्रमाण भी मिले हैं।

मानपुर थाना पुलिस लगी बचाने में, टीआई कुछ भी बताने को तैयार नहीं

एसआई गोपाल को मानपुर पुलिस बचाने में लगी है। टीआई हितेंद्रसिंह राठौर कुछ भी बताने को तैयार नहीं है। वे वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों द्वारा जानकारी नहीं देने का बहाना कर रहे हैं।

एसआई गुणावद के खिलाफ साक्ष्य मिले हैं

एसडीओपी विनोद शर्मा ने बताया कि एसआई गुणावद के खिलाफ ट्रक लूट कांड के मामले में साक्ष्य मिले हैं। डिजिटल माध्यमों से बातचीत, टोल नाकों की फुटेज से और साक्ष्य जुटाए जा रहे हैं। यह मंदसौर में पदस्थ रहने के दौरान 111 ग्राम सोना लूट कांड का भी आरोपी रहा है।

पहले भी पुलिस की लापरवाही से मिल चुकी है अग्रिम जमानत

रतलाम के सराफा में 27 नवंबर 2019 को व्यापारी उमराव मूणत व्यापार के लिए मंदसौर पहुंचे थे। वहां दो पुलिसकर्मी उन्हें बाइक पर बैठाकर पेट्रोल पंप ले गए और वहां उनके साथ मारपीट कर उनके पास रखा 111 ग्राम सोना लूट लिया।

इसमें सीसीटीवी फुटेज और आरक्षक युवराजसिंह के बयान के आधार पर एसआई गोपाल गुणावद, आरक्षक युवराजसिंह, धर्मेंद्र, गौरव के खिलाफ एफआईआर की गई थी। 2 दिसंबर 2019 को चारों को निलंबित कर दिया गया लेकिन पुलिस की लेतलाली के चलते एसआई गोपाल 3 मार्च 2020 को इंदौर हाई कोर्ट से अग्रिम जमानत लेने में सफल हो गया।

पत्नी निजी बैंक में मैनेजर, पहले उसे तलाक देकर फिर शादी की

एसआई गोपाल की पत्नी मंदसौर के निजी बैंक में मैनेजर है। शादी के बाद आपस में विवाद होने पर दोनों में तलाक हो गया था लेकिन दोनों कोे बीच फिर राजीनामा हुआ और गोपाल ने उसी से फिर शादी कर ली।

