सुविधा:एमवायएच में आज से पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी शुरू होगी

इंदौर4 घंटे पहले
कोविड संक्रमण के गंभीर रोगी ठीक होकर घर तो जा चुके हैं लेकिन डिस्चार्ज के बाद भी उन्हें कई तरह की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसीलिए एमवायएच की नई ओपीडी बिल्डिंग में पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी शुरू की जा रही है। एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज के डीन डॉ. संजय दीक्षित और मेडिसिन विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. वीपी पांडे ने बताया कि पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी बुधवार से शुरू होगी।

यह देखने में आ रहा है कि डिस्चार्ज होने के बाद भी शारीरिक कमजोरी, दिल की धड़कन बढ़ना, श्वांस की तकलीफ सहित अन्य कई तरह की समस्याएं सामने आ रही हैं। मरीजों के फॉलोअप के लिए शुरू की जा रही ओपीडी में ठीक हो चुके मरीजों का परीक्षण किया जाएगा। मरीजों को किस तरह की समस्याएं आ रही हैं, उसका डेटा एनालिसिस भी किया जाएगा। डॉ. पांडे ने बताया कि कोरोना एक नई बीमारी है। इस कारण इसके लक्षण, दुष्परिणाम और शरीर के विभिन्न अंगों पर इसके परिणाम का अध्ययन होना है।

