लंबी उम्र की कामना पूरी:करवा चौथ के दिन कोरोना को मात देकर घर लौटे इंदौर के अवार्डी कांस्टेबल, डबडबा गईं पत्नी की आंखें

इंदौर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
20 दिन बाद गाथे कोरोना को हराकर घर लौटे, जहां पत्नी सपना ने उनकी आरती उतारी।
  • तुकोगंज में पदस्थ राष्ट्रपति अवार्ड से सम्मानित कांस्टेबल लोकेश गाथे की 13 अक्टूबर को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी

तुकोगंज में पदस्थ राष्ट्रपति अवार्ड से सम्मानित कांस्टेबल लोकेश गाथे बुधवार को कोरोना को मात देकर अपने घर लौट आए। उनकी रिपोर्ट मंगलवार शाम को निगेटिव आई थी। बुधवार को करवाचौथ के दिन गाथे के घर लौटने पर पत्नी, बच्चों के खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं रहा। खुशी से आंखें डबडबा उठीं। पत्नी ने कहा कि जिस दिन मुझे पता चला कि वे पॉजिटिव आए हैं। मेरे पास वो शब्द नहीं है, जिससे मैं ये बता सकूं कि उस दिन मैं कैसा फील कर रही थी। हमारे जीवन में व्रत, नियम-धर्म का बहुत महत्व है।

गाथे के पॉजिटिव आने की जानकारी के बाद इन सभी के खिले चेहरे मुरझा गए थे।
17 साल से पुलिस विभाग में रहते हुए देश सेवा कर रहे आरक्षक लोकेश गाथे ने बताया कि वे कोरोना की चपेट में कब आए इस बात का उन्हें पता नहीं है। 6 अक्टूबर को जब वे ड्यूटी पर थे। इसी दौरान उन्हें तबीयत खराब होने का एहसास हुआ। उन्होंने थाना प्रभारी को इस बात की सूचना दी और पांच दिन का अवकाश मांगा, साथ ही यह भी कहा कि सर हो सकता है मुझे कोरोना हो गया हो। अवकाश मिलने के बाद वे घर पहुंचे और डॉक्टर से संपर्क कर खुद को आइसोलेट कर दिया। इस दौरान उन्हें बुखार, खांसी चलती रही। डॉक्टर से दवाई लेने के तीन दिन बाद वे खुद को स्वस्थ महसूस करने लगे। डॉक्टर से बात करने पर उन्होंने कहा कि दो दिन बिना दवाई के रहो। दवाई नहीं लेने पर खांसी चली तो डॉक्टर से बात की। इसी दौरान 10 अक्टूबर को मेडिकल टीम कोरोना जांच के लिए हमारे कैंपस में आई। मैंने यहां सैंपल दिए, लेकिन यह रिपोर्ट कोरोना निगेटिव थी।

गाथे के अनुसार कोरोना की रिपोर्ट तो निगेटिव आ चुकी थी, लेकिन खांसी ऐसी चल रही थी मानो खांसी का अटैक आ रहा हो। बिना रुके लगातार काफी देर तक खांसी चलती रहती थी। इस दौरान सांस लेने में भी तकलीफ हाेने लगी थी। इसके बाद मैं फिर डॉक्टर के पास पहुंचा, जहां उन्होंने सिटी स्कैन करवाने को कहा। 13 अक्टूबर को सिटी स्कैन की रिपोर्ट से पता चला कि मेरे चेस्ट में 20 से 25 फीसदी तक इंफेक्शन फैल चुका है।

इसी साल गृहमंत्री ने गाथे को जीवनरक्षक पदक से सम्मानित किया था।
इसके बाद मैंने फिर से कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया तो शाम को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ गई। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद मेरे साथ ही परिवार की हालत खराब हो गई। मैं अस्पताल के लिए रवाना हुआ तो बच्चे और पत्नी रोने लगे। मैंने उन्हें ढाढ़स तो बंधाया, लेकिन मेरी भी स्थिति कुछ वैसी ही थी। मुझे चिंता इस बात की थी कि कहीं बच्चे और पत्नी पॉजिटिव ना आ जाएं। इसी चिंता में 13 से लेकर 15 अक्टूबर तक मेरा समय बहुत मुश्किल से गुजरा। क्योंकि 13 को जांच करवाने के दो दिन बाद तक पत्नी और बच्चों के रिपोर्ट की कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली।

टीआई तहजीब काजी, पुलिसकर्मी लोकश गाथे, राहुल जाट, संजीव धाकड़ को किया गया था पुरस्कृत।
गाथे ने कहा कि इसके बाद मैंने एसडीएम सर से मदद मांगी, जिसके बाद उन्होंने बताया कि वे लोग निगेटिव हैं। निगेटिव शब्द सुनकर मानो मेरा आधा कोरोना दूर हो गया था। गाथे ने बताया कि मेरे परिवार में बुजुर्ग माता-पिता, पत्नी सपना, बेटा अनुशा और बेटा रिद्धियांश है। उनके अनुसार माता-पिता परेशान नहीं हों, इसलिए उन्हें अपने पॉजिटिव आने की जानकारी मैंने नहीं दी। मंगलवार शाम को जब रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई तक उन्हें इस बारे में बताया।

8 मार्च 2019 को सम्राट होटल में आग लगने के बाद जांबाज टीम ने लोगों काे रेस्क्यू किया था।
पत्नी सपना ने कहा कि उनके पॉजिटिव आने के बाद जो मैंने फील किया उसे शब्दों में बयां नहीं कर सकती है। बच्चे और मेरे खुद के पॉजिटिव आने की संभावना थी। बच्चे और हम तीनों ही लोग घर पर हैं। यदि मैं भी पॉजिटिव आ जाती तो बच्चों की देखरेख कौन करता। करवाचौथ के एक दिन पहले निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आने को लेकर कहा कि इस उपवास का बहुत महत्व है। हमारी संस्कृति में जो नियम बनाए गए हैं, वे कहीं ना कहीं हमें जरूर जोड़ते हैं। वे निगेटिव आए, इसके लिए मैं भगवान का बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद करती हूं।

