इंदौर जू को शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी:रालामंडल शिफ्ट किया जाएगा शहर का जू, संभायुक्त और कलेक्टर ने ली बैठक; आज मंत्री शाह करेंगे चर्चा

इंदौर28 मिनट पहले
इंदौर जू के इसी गेट का जनवरी माह में ही उद्घाटन हुआ था।
  • गुरुवार दोपहर रेसीडेंसी कोठी में होने वाली बैठक में लगेगी निर्णय पर अंतिम मुहर
  • अफसरों ने चिड़ियाघर को शिफ्ट करने के लिए अपनी ओर से सहमति दी

शेरों और बाघों की संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए पूरे देश में जाने जाने वाले इंदौर जू को शिफ्ट करने की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। इस चिड़ियाघर को प्रदेश के मंत्री विजय शाह रालामंडल शिफ्ट कराने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए संभागायुक्त ने बुधवार को एक प्राथमिक बैठक ली। जिसमें चिड़ियाघर का संचालन करने वाले नगर निगम के साथ ही वन विभाग, कलेक्टर सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

चिड़ियाघर को शिफ्ट करने के लिए गुरुवार दोपहर में रेसीडेंसी कोठी में एक बैठक ली जाएगी। जिसमें चिड़ियाघर को शिफ्ट करने संबंधी पूरी प्रक्रिया पर अंतिम मुहर लगाई जाएगी। ये बैठक खुद मंत्री विजय शाह लेंगे। बुधवार शाम को हुई बैठक में चिड़ियाघर में मौजूद जानवरों की संख्या, उनके लिए किस तरह की व्यवस्था रालामंडल में करना होगी, इन सभी विषयों पर चर्चा हुई। वहीं अफसरों ने चिड़ियाघर को शिफ्ट करने के लिए अपनी ओर से सहमति भी दे दी है।

सबसे ज्यादा शेर, बाघ और भालू हुए हैं पैदा

इंदौर चिड़ियाघर में पिछले 10 सालों में सबसे ज्यादा बाघ, शेर और भालू इंदौर चिड़ियाघर में ही पैदा हुए हैं। भोपाल स्थित वन विहार जिसे बाघों की संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए केंद्रीय जू अथॉरिटी द्वारा मदद दी जाती है, उससे भी ज्यादा शेर, बाघ इंदौर चिड़ियाघर में पैदा हुए हैं। इंदौर चिड़ियाघर में लगभग 25 से ज्यादा विडालों का जन्म इन 10 सालों में हुआ।

बच्चों का सबसे पसंदीदा स्थान

इंदौर में छोटे बच्चों के पर्यटन के लिए इंदौर जू सबसे पसंदीदा स्थान है। इंदौर जू में कोरोना काल के पहले तक हर रोज औसत 4,600 से ज्यादा दर्शक आते थे। वहीं साल में औसत आने वाले 17 लाख दर्शकों में 10 लाख से ज्यादा की संख्या बच्चों की होती है।

5 करोड़ साल का है खर्चा

4 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का बजट रखने वाली चिड़ियाघर की मालिक इंदौर नगर निगम इसके रखरखाव पर हर साल औसत 5 करोड़ रुपए खर्चा करती है। इसमें चिड़ियाघर में मौजूद जानवरों के खानपान से लेकर यहां के स्टॉफ की तनख्वाह आदि सभी शामिल है। जबकि बीते साल इंदौर चिड़ियाघर की आय लगभग 4 करोड़ रुपए तक थी।

65 प्रजाति के 641 जानवर मौजूद

इंदौर चिड़ियाघर में फिलहाल 65 प्रजाति के 641 जानवर हैं। इनमें शेर, बाघ, भालू सहित दुनिया का सबसे बडा पक्षी शुतुरमुर्ग, और दुनिया का सबसे छोटे प्रजाति के बंदर से लेकर सफेद हिरण और बबून बंदर, लोमड़ी, सियार, हाथी सहित कई जंगली जानवर मौजूद हैं। इंदौर चिड़ियाघर में मौजूद रेपटाइल नर्सरी में हर साल 100 से ज्यादा मगरमच्छ और घड़ियाल जैसे जानवर पैदा होते हैं। वहीं इंदौर चिड़ियाघर में सफेद बाघ सहित जेब्रा को लाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इसके लिए पिंजरे बनाने का काम भी अंतिम दौर में है। इसके साथ ही वाक इन एवेरी भी यहां बनाई जा रही है, जिसका काम भी लगभग पूरा हो गया है और अगले माह से इसे शुरू होना है। इसमें विदेशी पक्षियों के बीच दर्शक घूम सकेंगे। वहीं बंदरों को खुले में रखने के लिए मंकी पौंड का निर्माण काम भी अंतिम दौर में है।

जनवरी में ही किया था 2 करोड के कामों का लोकार्पण

इंदौर चिड़ियाघर में लगातार बढ़ते दर्शकों की संख्या को देखते हुए चिड़ियाघर में छह माह पहले ही 2 करोड़ के काम नगर निगम ने करवाए थे। जिसमें कांच के पिंजरों वाला स्नेक हाउस, सहित आधुनिक और आकर्षक गेट, वॉल, पेवर ब्लॉक सहित पार्किंग एरिया तैयार किया गया था। इन सभी का लोकार्पण तत्कालीन नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री जयवर्धन सिंह और इंदौर की महापौर रही मालिनी गौड ने किया था।

सरकार के स्तर पर चर्चा बाकी

इंदौर चिड़ियाघर को लेकर एक बैठक हुई है, इसमें सरकार के स्तर पर आगे चर्चा होना है। गुरुवार को इसके लिए एक अन्य बैठक होगी। - डॉ, उत्तम यादव, डायरेक्टर इंदौर जू

