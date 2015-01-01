पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूनिवर्सिटी:टीचिंग स्टाफ के प्रमोशन पर गहमा-गहमी के आसार

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कार्यपरिषद की बैठक 26 को, पूर्व सदस्य ने चेताया, मामला अभी कोर्ट में है

लगभग डेढ़ साल बाद होने जा रही देवी अहिल्या यूनिवर्सिटी कार्यपरिषद की पहली ही बैठक में गहमा-गहमी के आसार बन गए हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी टेबल एजेंडा में सेल्फ फाइनेंस विभाग के टीचिंग स्टाफ के प्रमोशन का बिंदु लाने की तैयारी में है। इसे लेकर बैठक से पहले ही बवाल शुरू हो गया है। न केवल पूर्व सदस्य, बल्कि वर्तमान सदस्यों ने भी इस पर सवाल उठाना शुरू कर दिए हैं।

यूनिवर्सिटी तक्षशिला परिसर के सेल्फ फाइनेंस टीचिंग विभागों के कुछ रीडर और लेक्चरर के प्रमोशन का मुद्दा कई साल से पेंडिंग है। पूर्व कार्यपरिषद सदस्य केके तिवारी ने कोर्ट में याचिका लगा रखी है। मामले में अभी कोई फैसला नहीं आया है। ऐसे में तिवारी का कहना है कि यूनिवर्सिटी अगर कार्यपरिषद में यह प्रस्ताव पास करवाती है तो इसे कोर्ट की अवमानना माना जाएगा।

मैं इस मुद्दे पर फिर कोर्ट जाऊंगा। दबी जुबान कार्यपरिषद के दो सदस्यों ने भी इसे सही नहीं बताते हुए बैठक में इस पर प्रबंधन से जवाब-तलब करने की बात कही है। इस मामले में यूनिवर्सिटी के अफसर फिलहाल कुछ भी कहने से बच रहे हैं। रजिस्ट्रार अनिल शर्मा का कहना है 26 को बैठक है। एजेंडे में बहुत सारे मुद्दे हैं। सभी से चर्चा और सहमति के बाद ही कोई मुद्दा पारित होता है।

पहले भी हो चुके हैं विवाद
दरअसल, इस मुद्दे पर पहले भी विवाद हुए हैं। तिवारी का कहना है कि यूजीसी एक्ट में इस बात का उल्लेख नहीं है कि सेल्फ फाइनेंस कोर्स के टीचिंग स्टाफ को इस तरह से प्रमोशन दिया जा सकता है। ऐसे में अगर यूनिवर्सिटी नियम के खिलाफ जाकर प्रमोशन देगी तो न केवल प्रबंधन बल्कि कुलपति-रजिस्ट्रार को भी अवमानना का दोषी माना जाएगा।

धारा 52 और फिर आचार संहिता में उलझी बैठक
पिछले साल जून में धारा 52 लगने के कारण कार्यपरिषद भंग हो गई थी। सवा साल बाद नई कार्यपरिषद बनी तो पहले कुलपति के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने और फिर उपचुनाव की आचार संहिता के कारण बैठक टल गई।

