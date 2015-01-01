पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी ने फांसी लगाई, बेटे को फंदे पर देख बदहवास हुई मां

इंदौर8 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • दिलपसंद टावर की घटना, अभी पता नहीं चला आत्महत्या का कारण

मनोरमागंज में प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी ने फ्लैट में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। कुछ दिनों से वह मां के साथ मनोरमागंज के पास एक कॉलोनी में काका के यहां रह रहा था। मंगलवार को वह मां को वहीं छोड़कर फ्लैट में आया और फांसी लगा ली। दोपहर में मां घर पहुंची तो वह फंदे पर मिला। पुलिस को कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है।

पलासिया टीआई संजय सिंह बैस ने बताया कि मृतक का नाम पीयूष अग्रवाल था। वह दिलपसंद टावर में रहता था। पिता की काफी समय पहले मौत हो चुकी। एएसआई एसएस सिसौदिया ने बताया कि पीयूष कुछ दिनों से मां के साथ मनोरमागंज के पास स्थित मिश्र विहार कॉलोनी में रहने वाले काका के यहां रह रहा था। मंगलवार सुबह 10.30 बजे मां को फ्लैट पर जाने का बोलकर निकल आया।

दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे उसकी मां फ्लैट पहुंची तो अंदर से दरवाजा बंद मिला। काफी प्रयास के बाद मां ने पड़ोसियों को बुलाकर दरवाजा तुड़वाया तो वह अंदर फांसी के फंदे पर मिला। यह देख मां बदहवास हो गई। तुरंत पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। शव को फंदे से उतारकर पुलिस ने पोस्टमॉर्टम कराया। एएसआई ने बताया कि अभी पीयूष की मां के बयान नहीं हुए।

