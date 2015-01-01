पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Pushya Nakshatra In Lakshmi Narayana Yoga After 59 Years, Purchased In It Will Give Lasting Prosperity

पुष्य नक्षत्र आज और कल:59 साल बाद लक्ष्मी नारायण योग में पुष्य नक्षत्र, इसमें खरीदी स्थायी समृद्धि देगी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आनंद ज्वेल्स
  • यह दो दिन खरीदारी और नए काम आरंभ करने के लिए शुभ और फलदायी

शनिवार और रविवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र का शुभ संयोग है। यह दो दिन खरीदारी और नए काम आरंभ करने के लिए बहुत शुभ रहेंगे। 59 साल बाद लक्ष्मी नारायण योग में पुष्य नक्षत्र आ रहा है। इसलिए पुष्य नक्षत्र में खरीदी स्थायी समृद्धि देगी। पंडित मनीष शर्मा (उज्जैन) के मुताबिक शनिवार और रविवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र होने से यह शनि पुष्य और रवि पुष्य नक्षत्र कहलाएगा। पुष्य नक्षत्र के लिए शहर का सराफा बाजार तैयार है। लोगों को छुट्टी के दिन ज्वेलरी खरीदने का अच्छा मौका मिलेगा। दीपावली, देवउठनी ग्यारस और लग्नसरा होने से ज्वेलरी बाजार को काफी रफ्तार मिलेगी। लोग अब नए ट्रेंड पर जा रहे हैं और बाजार में ज्वेलरी के निर्माण में नई टेक्नोलॉजी के आने से लाइटवेट आकर्षक ज्वेलरी का चलन काफी बढ़ गया है।

पंजाबी सराफ के सुमित आनंद ने बताया लग्नसरा की ग्राहकी अच्छी निकल रही है। लोग ज्वेलरी के बजट को बढ़ा रहे हैं। इन दिनों बड़ी झुमकी ज्यादा ट्रेंड में है। बड़े सेट चौकर के साथ वाले, ज्यादा ट्रेंड में हैं। नई टेक्नोलॉजी से वेट कम करके भी बेहतर डिजाइन बना रहे हैं। हीरे में भी लोगों की पसंद काफी अच्छी निकल रही है। युवा ज्वेलरी लेना चाहते हैं, क्योंकि गोल्ड में निवेश को लेकर उन्हें अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है।

मदनलाल छगनलाल के प्रियेश नागर ने बताया लोग अब बाहर निकल रहे हैं। उन्हें ज्वेलरी में ज्यादा भरोसा देखने को मिल रहा है। छह महीने से लोगों ने खरीदारी नहीं की थी। ऐसे में लोग अब कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन करने लगे हैं तो सोने और हीरे की ज्वेलरी की खरीदी शुरू कर दी है। युवा वर्ग भी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम के बजाए अब ज्वेलरी में ज्यादा निवेश कर रहा है।

आनंद ज्वेल्स : डिजाइनर ज्वेलरी लोगों को काफी पसंद आ रही, त्योहारी ग्राहकी बढ़ रही है

आनंद ज्वेल्स के गौरव आनंद ने बताया शनिवार और रविवार दोनों दिन पुष्य नक्षत्र का शुभ संयोग है। वीकेंड होने से लोगों में शॉपिंग का मन बन रहा है। अक्टूबर में ही 40% मांग बढ़ चुकी है। 2019 के मुकाबले इस बार डेढ़ गुना ज्यादा बिजनेस होने का अनुमान है क्योंकि दीपावली और ग्यारस दोनों ही बड़े त्योहार एक ही महीने में आ रहे हैं। इस बार गोल्ड में रिटर्न पांच साल की तुलना में काफी अच्छा है। लोगों को डिजाइनर ज्वेलरी काफी पसंद आ रही है।

डीपी ज्वेलर्स : करवा रहे हैं वर्चुअल वेडिंग टूर, लेजर कटिंग बेंगल का ज्यादा आकर्षण

डीपी ज्वेलर्स के विकास कटारिया ने बताया पंजाबी परिवारों को लेकर खास तरह के डिजाइन पेश किए हैं। मीना को लेकर भी काफी काम किया है। साथ ही बेंगल और नेकलेस में भी नई डिजाइन लेकर आए हैं। इसमें खास तरह से लेजर कटिंग बेंगल भी लोगों को आकर्षित कर रहे हैं। वर्चुअल वेडिंग टूर भी ग्राहकों के लिए करवा रहे हैं, जिसमें ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए ग्राहकों को ज्वेलरी खरीदने में मदद मिल रही है।

पंजाब ज्वेल्स : गोल्ड के साथ डायमंड और प्लेटिनम ज्वेलरी की खरीदी, लोगों का भरोसा बढ़ा

पंजाब ज्वेल्स के दर्पण आनंद ने बताया ज्वेलरी की तरफ लोगों का अच्छा रुझान है। सभी ग्राहक बाजार पहुंच रहे हैं। ब्राइडल शॉपिंग के साथ परिवार के लोगों को गिफ्ट करने के हिसाब से भी लोग खरीदारी करने आ रहे हैं। गोल्ड के अलावा डायमंड और प्लेटिनम ज्वेलरी की भी खरीदारी हो रही है। बाजार में कई तरह के स्टैंडर्ड जैसे बीआईएस, जीआईए, पीजीआई आ गए हैं, जिस कारण लोगों में खरीदारी को लेकर भरोसा बढ़ा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें