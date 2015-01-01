पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Question On Daily College Board The Very Next Day; President, Vice President Accused Of Not Choosing From The Rule

डेली कॉलेज:दूसरे ही दिन डेली कॉलेज बोर्ड पर सवाल; अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष नियम से नहीं चुनने का आरोप

इंदौर17 मिनट पहले
बोर्ड की पहली बैठक नियम से नहीं होनेे का आरोप

डेली कॉलेज के बोर्ड ऑफ गवर्नर्स के नए चुने गए अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष को लेकर बोर्ड के सदस्य राज्यवर्धन सिंह ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि बोर्ड की पहली बैठक नियम से नहीं हुई।

नरेंद्र सिंह झाबुआ को अध्यक्ष और विक्रम सिंह को उपाध्यक्ष बनाने व जय झाबुआ व सुमित चंडोक को अभिभावक कैटेगरी से चुनना पहले ही तय हो गया था। मैंने इस पर चर्चा के लिए बात कही, लेकिन मेरी बात नहीं सुनी गई।

हालांकि राज्यवर्धन से यह पूछा गया कि वह बैठक में क्यों नहीं गए और लिखित आपत्ति क्यों नहीं ली, इस पर उन्होंने कुछ नहीं कहा। वहीं चुनाव अधिकारी व तहसीलदार राजेश सिंह ने बोर्ड बैठक में किसी तरह के विवाद की खबर को गलत बताते हुए कहा कि बैठक में एक सदस्य आए ही नहीं थे, न किसी तरह की लिखित आपत्ति आई।

बैठक में एक सदस्य की अनुपस्थिति दर्ज है। मेरी अध्यक्षता में शांति से अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष व अन्य सदस्यों का चुनाव हुआ। इसके बाद मैंने बोर्ड का प्रभार नए पदाधिकारियों को सौंप दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि राज्यवर्धन खुद बोर्ड में उपाध्यक्ष पद चाहते थे लेकिन अन्य सदस्य पवार के पक्ष में थे। उनके पक्ष में बहुमत नहीं होेने के चलते वह मीटिंग में शामिल ही नहीं हुए और न लिखित आपत्ति दर्ज कराई।

