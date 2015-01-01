पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिस्टम पर उठ रहा सवाल:एमपी ऑन लाइन सेंटर पर छापा, दफ्तरों में दलाली करने वाले संचालक से मिले सरकारी दस्तावेज

इंदौर11 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
एडीएम अजय देव शर्मा के नेतृत्व में टीम ने सेंटर पर दबिश देकर पड़ताल की।
  • बंसी ट्रेड सेंटर में दूसरी मंजिल स्थित सेंटर में चल रहा था गोरखधंधा

बंसी ट्रेड सेंटर में दूसरी मंजिल स्थित एक एमपी ऑन लाइन कियोस्क सेंटर में निगम-प्रशासन ने छापा मारा। ये लोग नगर निगम, जिला प्रशासन व नगर और ग्राम निवेश विभाग में होने वाले कार्यों की दलाली में लिप्त थे। शुभम नामक कियोस्क संचालक के यहां से टीम को भारी मात्रा में सरकारी दस्तावेज मिले हैं। यहां से सरकारी विभागों के आदेश के साथ ही सरकारी विभागों की अनापत्ति भी सिस्टम पर टाइप की हुई मिली है।

टेबल पर भी कई दस्तावेज रखे मिले।
टेबल पर भी कई दस्तावेज रखे मिले।

एडीएम अजयदेव शर्मा ने बताया कि कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह को शिकायत मिली थी कि बंसी ट्रेड सेंटर के दूसरी मंजिल पर एमपी ऑनलाइन की आड़ में फर्जी दस्तावेज बनाने और शासकीय दस्तावेजों की हेराफेरी का गोरखधंधा चल रहा है। इस पर कलेक्टर के आदेश पर एडीएम शर्मा के नेतृत्व में छह लोगों की टीम ने यहां पर शाम को दबिश दी। संचालक शुभम के अड्डे पर जमीन संबंधित विभागों की फाइलों का जखीरा मिला। जानकारी अनुसार शुभम कलेक्टर कार्यालय पर दलाली का काम करता था। प्रशासन यहां से जब्त दस्तावेज की जांच करने की बात कर रही है, जिसमें कई जमीन संबंधित मामले और शासकीय दस्तावेज मिलने की संभावना है।

कियोस्क सेंटर में अलमारी में बड़ी संख्या में फाइल मिलीं।
कियोस्क सेंटर में अलमारी में बड़ी संख्या में फाइल मिलीं।

शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया था कि शुभम दलाली में लिप्त है। उसने इस काम के लिए कुछ लड़के भी रख रखे हैं। उसके दफ्तर पर कई विभागों की नोटशीट, अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र सहित कई सरकार दस्तावेज मिल जाएंगे। इनमें से कई दस्तावेज तो वह अपने दफ्तर में ही तैयार कर लेता है। टीम ने यहां पर दबिश, तो टेबल से लेकर अलमारी तक में फाइलें रखी थीं। कम्प्यूटर खंगाला, तो नोटशीट सहित कई प्रकार के आदेश टाइप किए हुए मिले। इतना ही नहीं, कई सील भी इसके पास मौजूद थीं।

लंबे समय से चल रहा था गोरखधंधा

प्रारंभिक जानकारी में पता चला कि यह धंधा वह लंबे समय से कर रहा था। उसने कई जगह पर अपनी ऑफिस बदली। बंसी ट्रेड सेंटर पर उसने एमपी ऑनलाइन के जरिए यह काम शुरू किया। एमपी ऑनलाइन के काम तो वह महीने में एक-दो ही करता था। बाकी समय वह इसी में लगा रहता था। शुभम लोक निर्माण, जल संसाधन, सहकारिता विभाग सहित कई सरकारी दफ्तरों से अनापत्ति लाने का काम किया करता था।

