देवी अहिल्या विश्वविद्यालय:नेताओं के जरिए सीईटी कोर्स में हुए एडमिशन का मामला पहुंचा राजभवन

इंदौर9 मिनट पहले
देवी अहिल्या विश्वविद्यालय के व्हाट्सअप ग्रुप पर ये मैसेज डाला गया था
  • देवी अहिल्या विश्वविद्यालय में सिफारिश पर हुए एडमिशनों को लेकर राज्यपाल को हुई शिकायत

देवी अहिल्या विश्वविद्यालय के सीईटी कोर्स में नेताओं की सिफारिश पर हुए छात्रों के एडमिशन का मामला अब राजभवन पहुंच गया है। कुलाधिपति और राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल को इसकी शिकायत की गई है। हालांकि मामले में विश्वविद्यालय के रजिस्ट्रार के ही फंसने के कारण विश्वविद्यालय इस मामले को दबाने में लगा है।देवी अहिल्या विश्वविद्यालय में अधिकारी कर्मचारियों को विश्वविद्यालय से जुड़े आदेशों की जानकारी के लिए बनाए गए व्हाट्स अप ग्रुप पर प्रभारी रजिस्ट्रार अनिल शर्मा के नंबर से एक पीडीएफ फाइल डाली गई थी। इस लिस्ट में 18 छात्रों के नाम उन्हें 10वीं, 12वीं में मिले नंबर सहित किस नेता ने उसके एडमिशन की सिफारिश की थी, उसका नाम और नंबर था। इस सूची में 13 बच्चों के नाम है। वहीं एक छात्र की विश्वविद्यालय के आईईटी के बीई इन कम्प्यूटर साइंस, एक का स्कूल ऑफ लॉ और तीन छात्रों का गर्वमेंट लॉ कॉलेज में एडमिशन कराने की जानकारी थी। व्हाट्सअप ग्रुप में इस सूची के सभी के पास पहुंचने के बाद विश्वविद्यालय में हडकंप मच गया था। वहीं रजिस्ट्रार शर्मा के नंबर से ये सूची डाली जाने के बाद विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन इस मामले को दबाने में लग गया था। जहां शर्मा शुरू से ही इस सूची को डालने की बात से इंकार कर रहे हैं। वहीं अब इस मामले में युवक कांग्रेस नेता अभिजित पांडे ने राजभवन को शिकायत भेजी है। जिसमें उन्होंने सबूत के तौर पर विश्वविद्यालय के ग्रुप के स्क्रीन शॉट के साथ ही पीडीएफ फार्मेट की इस सूची को भी भेजा है। वहीं विश्वविद्यालय की कुलपति डॉ. रेणू जैन इस मामले को लगातार टाल रही हैं, उनके मुताबिक एडमिशन की पूरी प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन होती है, उसमें किसी तरह की गड़बड़ी संभव नहीं है। वैसे जो नाम सामने आए हैं, उनका किस कॉलेज में एडमिशन हुआ भी है या नहीं इसे हम दिखा रहे हैं।

मंत्री देवडा से लेकर भाजपा नेताओं के नाम

इस सूची में प्रदेश के वित्तमंत्री जगदीश देवडा का नाम भी है। सूची में तीसरे नंबर पर मौजूद अक्षय प्रतापसिंह धाकरे के नाम के आगे वित्तमंत्री का नाम है। इसके अलावा भाजपा के इंदौर संगठन मंत्री जयपालसिंह चावड़ा की सिफारिश से जयसिंह झाला को एडमिशन देने के बारे में लिखा गया है। इसके अलावा इंदौर के भाजपा मीडिया प्रभारी देवकीनंदन तिवारी और खरगोन के भाजपा नगर महामंत्री मनीष शर्मा का नाम भी शामिल है।

