जीर्णोद्धार:झुक रहा है राजबाड़ा, नट-बोल्ट से कसेंगे, चेन्नई आईआईटी से आए एक्सपर्ट ने देखा स्ट्रक्चर

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
झुक रहा है राजबाड़ा, नट-बोल्ट से कसेंगे

राजबाड़ा के जीर्णोद्धार में आठ महीने से अटके काम में अब तेजी आएगी। बुधवार को चेन्नई आईआईटी से आए वुडन एक्सपर्ट डॉ. अरुण मेनन ने पूरे स्ट्रक्चर को देखा। इस दौरान स्मार्ट सिटी के अधिकारियों ने स्ट्रक्चर के अगले और पिछले भाग के बीच में आई दरार को लेकर सवाल किए तो खुलासा हुआ कि स्ट्रक्चर दोनों तरफ से झुक रहा है। इसे रोकने के लिए बीच के स्ट्रक्चर से दोनों स्ट्रक्चर को नट-बोल्ट से कंसा जाएगा।

निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने बताया डॉ. मेनन मार्च में ही आने वाले थे लेकिन लॉकडाउन के कारण उनका आना टलता गया। पिछले दिनों उन्हें विशेष रूप से आने के लिए कहा गया ताकि शहर की शान राजबाड़ा के सामने सालों से लगा लोहे का जाल हटे और राजबाड़ा पुराने स्वरूप में शहर को वापस मिले। बुधवार को उनके इंदौर आने के बाद स्मार्ट सिटी के अधिकारी व कंस्टेंट की टीम उन्हें राजबाड़ा ले गई। पहले उन्होंने सातों मंजिलों का दौरा किया।

इसके बाद उन्होंने राजबाड़े की जमीन धंस तो नहीं रही, यह जानने के लिए तीन स्थानों पर बोरलॉग टेस्ट करवाए। इसके लिए राजबाड़ा के अंदर और बाहर तीन स्थानों पर 11 मीटर, 13 मीटर और 15.5 मीटर तक ड्रिल किया गया। इससे पता चलता है कि राजबाड़ा के नीचे का हाल कैसा है। तीनों स्थानों की जांच के बाद एक्सपर्ट ने बताया कि आगे की तरफ गार्डन होने से पानी जमीन में जाने से संभव है थोड़ी मिट्टी धंसी हो, बाकी का पूरा स्ट्रक्चर मजबूती से खड़ा है।

तीनों स्ट्रक्चरों को आपस में जोड़ने से रुकेगा झुकाव

स्मार्ट सिटी के अधिकारियों ने बताया राजबाड़ा के तीन स्ट्रक्चर हो चुके हैं। एक आगे का हिस्सा, दूसरा मध्य और तीसरा पीछे का हिस्सा, जिसमें बालकनी है। इनके बीच में दरारें आ गई हैं।

इस पर डॉ. मेनन ने बताया कि स्ट्रक्चर बीच में मजबूती से खड़ा है जबकि आगे और पीछे का हिस्सा धीरे-धीरे झुक रहा है। इसे रोकने के लिए दोनों स्ट्रक्चर को आपस में जोड़ना पड़ेगा। इसका कंसल्टेंट द्वारा तरीका पूछे जाने पर उन्होंने बताया इसके लिए प्लेट्स में नट और बोल्ट लगाकर कसा जाए। वहीं नीचे से कोटा स्टोन को निकालकर भी ऐसे ही ज्वाइंट करना होंगे। इसके बाद लकड़ी का वर्क हो सकेगा।

आज भी करेंगे जांच: स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओ अदिति गर्ग ने बताया एक्सपर्ट दो दिन इंदौर में हैं और गुरुवार को भी जांच करेंगे। इसके बाद वे अपनी रिपोर्ट देंगे, जिसके आधार पर कंस्टेंट द्वारा काम शुरू किया जाएगा।

