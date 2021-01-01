पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Rajesh, Who Made The Video, Said He Was Throwing Away The Elderly By Throwing Them, Saying That He Was Making Indore Dirty, His Condition Was Very Bad

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निगम ने भिक्षुओं को डंपर में भरकर फेंका:वृद्ध रामू ने रोते हुए बताया क्या-क्या हुआ उसके साथ, वीडियो बनाने वाले जोशी बोले - उठाकर फेंक रहे थे, बहुत बुरे हाल में थे वे सभी

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियो बनाने वाले राजेश जोशी ने कहा कि बुजुर्गों की हालत बहुत बुरी थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
वीडियो बनाने वाले राजेश जोशी ने कहा कि बुजुर्गों की हालत बहुत बुरी थी।

निगम के रिमूवल विभाग का शुक्रवार को एक अमानवीय चेहरा उजागर हुआ। सफाई के नाम पर शहर के भिक्षुकों को निगम के रिमूवल वाहन जिसमें जब्ती का माल, होर्डिंग और पोस्टर भरे जाते थे उसमें भरकर शिप्रा छोड़ा जा रहा था। स्थानीय लोगों को बुजुर्गों की दशा देखकर दया आई और उन्होंने वीडियो बनाना शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद कैमरा चालू रखकर निगमकर्मियों को आड़े हाथों लिया तो वापस बुजुर्गों को गाड़ी में भरकर निगम की टीम उलटे पैर भागती नजर आई। दैनिक भास्कर ने रात में पीड़ित रामू से रैन बसेरा में जाकर बात की। वहीं, वीडियो बनाने वाले राजेश जोशी ने शिप्रा में हुई घटना की दर्दनाक कहानी बताई...

डंपर में इस प्रकार से बुजुर्गों को भरा गया था।
डंपर में इस प्रकार से बुजुर्गों को भरा गया था।

दुकान संचालक राजेश जोशी ने बताया कि दो से ढाई बजे की बात है। इंदौर नगर निगम की गाड़ी आई थी। उसमें कुछ बुजुर्गाें को वो लेकर आए थे। वे सभी को उतारने लगे। जो नहीं उतर पा रहे थे। उन्हें टांगाटोली कर उतार रहे थे। इस पर मैंने दुकान पर काम करने वाले बालक को कहा कि देखकर तो आ हो क्या रहा है। इसके बाद मैंने कहा रुक मैं भी चलता हूं। इनका वीडियो बनाता हूं। ये कर क्या रहे हैं।

रामू ने बताया कि वैसे तो वह मालवा मिल का रहने वाला है, लेकिन 20 साल से शिवाजी वाटिका में रह रहा है।
रामू ने बताया कि वैसे तो वह मालवा मिल का रहने वाला है, लेकिन 20 साल से शिवाजी वाटिका में रह रहा है।

मैंने वीडियो बनाते हुए उनसे पूछा कि इन्हें यहां क्यों उतार रहे हो, तो वे बोले कि हमें सरकार का आदेश है, ये इंदौर में परेशानी खड़ी कर रहे हैं। इंदौर में गंदगी फैला रहे हैं। इस पर हम वापस आने लगे, तो देखा कि ये इन्हें यहीं पर छोड़कर जा रहे हैं। इसके बाद हमने उनकी गाड़ी रुकवाई और सभी को गाड़ी में फिर से बिठवाया। राजेश ने बताया कि जिन्हें गाड़ी से उतारा गया था, उनकी हालत बहुत ही बुरी थी। वे ठीक से चल भी नहीं पा रहे थे। इसमें 10-12 बुजुर्ग थे। इसमें दो महिलाएं भी थीं। सड़क पर उनके कपड़े पड़े हुए थे।

मां अंधी है उससे चलते नहीं बनता, वो कहते हैं यहां नहीं रहोगे

शिप्रा से लौटे बुजुर्गाें के हाल जानने दैनिक भास्कर ढक्कनवाला कुएं के पास स्थित टीबी हॉस्पिटल परिसर में बने आश्रय स्थल (रेन बसेरा) में पहुंची तो यहां रामू, सूजी बाई और अमरावतीबाई बिस्तर पर लेटी मिली। रामू से पूरी कहानी जाननी चाही तो उनके आंखें छलक आईं। रोते हुए बोले - हम शिवाजी वाटिका में रहते थे। मैं और मेरी मां अमरावतीबाई हम दोनों के साथ ही करीब 15 लोगों को निगम वाले सुबह 9 से 10 बजे भरकर ले गए थे। वे हमें शिप्रा के आगे लेकर गए और कहा कि हमारा इलाका यहीं तक लगता है और हमें वहां पटक दिया। 40-50 साल से यहीं रह रहा हूं।

सूजीबाई बोली- शिप्रा के पास वे हमें पटककर आ रहे थे।
सूजीबाई बोली- शिप्रा के पास वे हमें पटककर आ रहे थे।

रामू ने कहा कि सरजी ईमानदारी से एक बात कह रहा हूं, बुरा लगे तो एक रोटी ज्यादा खा लेना। देखो ये मेरी अंधी मां है। इससे चलते नहीं बनता है। रोते हुए बोला बाप ने तो मेरे सब ठिकाने लगा दिया था। मैं वैसे तो मालवा-मिल का रहने वाला हूं। 20 साल से शिवाजी वाटिका के पास रह रहे थे, पर निगम वाले आकर परेशान करते हैं। वे कहते हैं कि तुम रोड में नहीं रहोगे। उन्होंने हमें वहां छोड़ दिया, लोगों ने विरोध किया तो हमें भरकर वापस लाए और यहां पर छोड़ दिया। सुजीबाई ने कहा कि उन्होंने हमें वहां पटक दिया था। अब हमें चार लोगों को यहां लाकर छोड़ा है।

कलेक्टर बोले - ऐसा कोई कैसे कर सकता है

पूरे मामले में कलेक्टर ने कहा कि जिस प्रकार से उन्हें शिप्रा में उतारने का प्रयास किया गया, जो कि वीडियो सामने आए हैं। यह बिल्कुल ही गलत था। परंपरा रैन बसेरा में शिफ्ट करने की है, इस प्रकार की गलती कोई करेगा, ऐसी उम्मीद किसी को नहीं थी। मामले में सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने नाराजगी जाहिर की है। इसमें डिप्टी कमिश्नर जो सुपरवाइज कर रहे थे उन्हें सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा दो अन्य कर्मचारियों को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser