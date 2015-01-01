पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मियां का 'घर-बार' नेस्तनाबूत:यौन शोषण के आरोपी प्यारे मियां के मकान पर चला बुलडोजर; अंदर बार बना रखा था, सेक्स पॉवर बढ़ाने की दवाएं भी मिलीं

इंदौर6 मिनट पहले
प्यारे मियां के तीन मंजिला मकान को तोड़ने पहुंची पुलिस को मिला ऐशो आराम का सारा सामान।
  • शक्तिवर्धक दवाओं से लेकर सांभर के सींग तक मिले, शौक के लिए घर में ही सारी व्यवस्थाएं करता था
  • नाबालिग लड़कियों ने बताया- प्यारे मियां चाइल्ड पोर्न फिल्म दिखाकर उनका यौन शोषण करता था

यौन शोषण के आरोपी प्यारे मियां के लालाराम नगर वाले मकान को शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने निगम के साथ मिलकर जमींदोज कर दिया। निगम अमला जब दरवाजा खोलकर प्यारे मियां के दो मंजिला आलीशान बंगले में दाखिल हुआ और सामान हटाने के लिए कमरों में पहुंचा तो वहां का नजारा देखकर दंग रह गया। यहां पर डांस बार भी बना हुआ था। बार में एक से बढ़कर एक मंहगी विदेशी शराब सजी हुई थीं। इतना ही नहीं सोफे के नीचे एक तलवार भी रखी मिली। इसके अलावा आलमारी से आपत्तिजनक वस्तुएं भी मिलीं। टीम जब बंगले की छत पर पहुंची तो यहां पर लग्जरी पेंट हाउस बना था, जहां पर ऐशो आराम की सभी वस्तुएं मौजूद थीं। पुलिस ने सभी वस्तुओं को बाहर निकालकर घर को जेसीबी और पोकलेन की मदद से अवैध निर्माण को ध्वस्त करवा दिया।

पुलिस ने प्यारे के लाला राम नगर वाले मकान को तोड़ दिया।
पुलिस ने प्यारे के लाला राम नगर वाले मकान को तोड़ दिया।

उपायुक्त लता अग्रवाल ने बताया कि प्यारे मियां का लाला राम स्थित आलीशान मकान को तोड़ा गया है। तीन मंजिला इस मकान के छत पर प्यारे ने पेंट हाउस बना रखा था, जहां आलीशान बीयर बार था। महंगी विदेशी शराब की कई बोतलों के साथ ही आपत्तिजनक सामग्रियां भी यहां से मिली हैं। निगम जोन अधिकारी नागेंद्र सिंह भदौरिया ने बताया कि प्यारे का मकान नक्शे के विपरीत बना हुआ था। यहां से एक तलवार भी मिली है।

मकान में इस प्रकार से हरियाली की चादर ढंक रखी थी।
मकान में इस प्रकार से हरियाली की चादर ढंक रखी थी।

इसी बंगले में लेकर आता था लड़कियां
पुलिस को पता चला था कि पलासिया के लाला राम नगर स्थित अपने दो मंजिला बंगले पर प्यारे मियां कई नाबालिग लड़कियों को भोपाल से लेकर आ चुका है। यहां वह उनके साथ दुष्कर्म करता था। इतना ही नहीं वह उनसे डांस भी करवाता था। उसके साथ इस कृत्य में उसके गिरोह के आरोपी अनस, उवेश, स्वीटी, गुलशन नईम, राबिया भी शामिल रहे हैं। नाबालिग लड़कियों को ये बंगले पर लाने के बाद उन पर दबाव बनाकर उनसे दुष्कर्म करते थे। बालिकाओं के बयानों के बाद भोपाल पुलिस ने इंदौर पुलिस को प्यारे मियां के खिलाफ तीन नए प्रकरण दर्ज करवाने के लिए जांच डायरी इंदौर भेजी थी। इतना ही नहीं पुलिस भोपाल से पीड़ित लड़कियों को इस बंगले में लेकर पहुंची थी। इसके बाद प्यारे मियां और उसके गिरोह को भी पुलिस बंगले पर लेकर आई थी।

बार में मिली मंहगी शराब की बोतलें।
बार में मिली मंहगी शराब की बोतलें।

नाबालिगों से खुद को अब्बू कहलवाता था, ताकि किसी को शक न हो
प्यारे जिन नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म करता था, उनसे खुद को 'अब्बू' (पिता) कहलवाता था। इसकी वजह भी थी। ऐसा इसलिए करता था, ताकि किसी को शक न हो। प्यारे लड़कियों के घर भी जाता था और लड़कियों के माता-पिता का भरोसा जीतने के लिए उनके घरों में होने वाले पूजा-पाठ में शामिल होने पहुंचता था।

बिस्तर उठाया तो तलवार भी रखी मिली।
बिस्तर उठाया तो तलवार भी रखी मिली।

15 जुलाई को श्रीनगर से किया था गिरफ्तार
पुलिस ने प्यारे के विदेश भागने की संभावनाओं को देखते हुए उसके खिलाफ लुकआउट नोटिस जारी कर रखा था। उसकी तलाश में पुलिस जगह-जगह दबिश दे रही थी। 14 जुलाई को प्यारे के जम्मू कश्मीर के श्रीनगर में होने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने स्थानीय पुलिस से संपर्क कर 15 जुलाई को उसे गिरफ्तार किया था। प्यारे मियां आष्टा में अपनी गाड़ी छोड़कर टैक्सी लेकर इंदौर चला गया था। यहां से फ्लाइट से पहले दिल्ली और फिर फ्लाइट से ही श्रीनगर पहुंचा था। यहां से वह किसी तरह विदेश भागने की फिराक में था।

आलमारी में रखी थी आपत्तिजनक सामग्री।
आलमारी में रखी थी आपत्तिजनक सामग्री।

प्यारे मियां और उसकी गैंग के आरोपी
पलासिया पुलिस के अनुसार प्यारे मियां (68) पिता अब्दुल समद अंसल अपार्टमेंट श्यामला हिल्स, स्वीटी उर्फ हम्टी (24) पिता सुरेश विश्वकर्मा अंसल अपार्टमेंट झुग्गी बस्ती, राबिया बी (60) पति अली हसन निवासी दरगाह हिल्स, गुलशन (40) पति अब्दुल नईम निवासी कोहेफिजा भोपाल, अनस (27) पिता शेख हैदर निवासी कोहेफिजा, मो. उवेस उर्फ आवेश (22) पिता शेख हैदर कोहेफिजा।

शराब पीने के लिए बहुत प्रकार के ग्लास भी रख रखे थे।
शराब पीने के लिए बहुत प्रकार के ग्लास भी रख रखे थे।
पेंट हाउस में सजा बार।
पेंट हाउस में सजा बार।
पुलिस पोटली बनाकर सामान को लेकर गई।
पुलिस पोटली बनाकर सामान को लेकर गई।
प्यारे मियां अभी जेल में बंद है।
प्यारे मियां अभी जेल में बंद है।
