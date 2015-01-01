पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निदेशक की खोज:आईआईटी निदेशक के लिए फिर से प्रक्रिया, 31 दिसंबर तक मांगे आवेदन

इंदौर28 मिनट पहले
डेढ़ साल से जारी है IIT निदेशक की खोज
  • उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने जून-जुलाई में भी की थी प्रक्रिया

आईआईटी इंदौर नए निदेशक की तलाश कर रहा है। भारत सरकार के उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने संस्थान के पूर्णकालिक निदेशक के लिए शिक्षाविदों से आवेदन मांगे हैं। मालूम हो कि आईआईटी निदेशक के चयन की प्रक्रिया एक बार पूरी की जा चुकी है।

आवेदनों की शॉर्ट लिस्टिंग और साक्षात्कार के बाद आईआईटी इंदौर और आईआईटी मंडी के लिए तीन नाम तय भी हो चुके थे। शिक्षामंत्री द्वारा सिर्फ नाम की घोषणा बाकी थी। अब नए सिरे से निदेशक की खोज ने यह साफ कर दिया है कि चार से पांच महीनों तक आईआईटी को पूर्णकालिक निदेशक का इंतजार करना होगा।

पिछले निदेशक का कार्यकाल पूरा होने के बाद नियुक्त किए गए प्रभारी निदेशक भी एक साल का समय पूरा करने वाले हैं। सरकार द्वारा निदेशक पद के आवेदन भेजने की समय सीमा 31 दिसंबर तय की है। एक बार फिर से शुरू हुई प्रक्रिया ने संस्थान के उन लोगाें को भी चौंका दिया है, जो निदेशक के नाम की घोषणा के इंतजार में थे।

डेढ़ साल से जारी है निदेशक की खोज

शिक्षा विभाग ने आईआईटी इंदौर के नए निदेशक की खोज पिछले साल जून-जुलाई में शुरू की थी। तत्कालीन निदेशक प्रदीप माथुर का कार्यकाल दिसंबर 2019 में पूरा होने वाला था। समय पर नया निदेशक मिल सके इसलिए छह महीने पहले से प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई थी। चयन नहीं होने पर संस्थान के ही प्रोफेसर नीलेश जैन को प्रभार सौंपा गया।

माना जा रहा था कि फरवरी-मार्च तक नया निदेशक मिल जाएगा, लेकिन कोरोना के चलते नाम तय होने के बाद भी नए निदेशक के नाम की घोषणा नहीं की गई। अब नए सिरे से शुरू हुई खोज ने राष्ट्रीय स्तर के इस संस्थान में कई समीकरण बदल दिए हैं।

योग्यता : 10 साल शिक्षण और पांच साल का प्रशासनिक अनुभव जरूरी

निदेशक पद के लिए राष्ट्रीय महत्व के संस्थान में पांच साल का प्रशासनिक और किसी तकनीकी संस्थान या यूनिवर्सिटी में दस साल का शैक्षणिक अनुभव जरूरी है। प्रबंधन में डिग्री हासिल करने वाले प्रतिभागी भी आवेदन कर सकते हैं, बशर्ते उनका मामला अतिविशिष्ट हो। प्रतिभागियों को ये भी बताना होगा कि यदि वे निदेशक बनाए जाते हैं तो संस्थान के भविष्य के लिए उनकी क्या योजना होगी।

