कोरोना:रिकवरी दर 90 फीसदी पर पहुंचा, संक्रमण में यह सुधार हमारे लिए शुभ संकेत

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
सैंपलिंग अब उन्हीं क्षेत्रों में हो रही, जहां पॉजिटिव केस आ रहे सामने
  • हॉस्पिटल : रिकवरी दर 90 फीसदी पर पहुंची
  • एक्सपर्ट : ठंड में और ज्यादा एहतियात जरूरी
  • अक्टूबर में डिस्चार्ज रेट 113% था, तब बैकलॉग के केस भी उसमें शामिल थे

दीपोत्सव की रौनक के बीच सुखद खबर यह है कि बाजारों में रोज उमड़ रही भीड़ के बाद भी कोरोना से ठीक होने की दर 90 फीसदी पर पहुंच गई है। हालांकि डॉक्टरों ने स्पष्ट किया है कि एहतियात बरतना अभी भी बहुत जरूरी है, क्योंकि ठंड में संक्रमण का खतरा ज्यादा है। अक्टूबर में डिस्चार्ज रेट 113 फीसदी तक पहुंच गया था, लेकिन तब बैकलॉग के केस भी उसमें शामिल थे।

मार्च में आई इस महामारी के ट्रेंड को देखें तो जून में मरीजों की संख्या एकदम नीचे आई थी। जुलाई के दूसरे हफ्ते में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ना शुरू हुई थी। फिर अगस्त, सितंबर और अक्टूबर की शुरुआत तक यह संख्या बढ़ती रही, लेकिन अक्टूबर के अंतिम सप्ताह से मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आई। इस कारण रिकवरी रेट 90 फीसदी तक पहुंच गया। मृत्युदर दो फीसदी से कम हो गई है। चार माह के संपूर्ण अनलॉक के बावजूद 90 फीसदी से ज्यादा रिकवरी रेट राष्ट्रीय या अंतरराष्ट्रीय मानदंड के अनुसार एक अच्छी स्थिति है।

कम तापमान की वजह से श्वसन संबंधी परेशानी बढ़ेगी

एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज के डीन डॉ. संजय दीक्षित कहते हैं अभी परिस्थितियां संतोषजनक हैं। केरल, महाराष्ट्र, दिल्ली जैसे राज्यों की तुलना में हम बहुत सुरक्षित हैं। शीत ऋतु के मद्देनजर सभी को बचाव की दिशा में बहुत सावधान रहने की आवश्यकता है। तापमान की गिरावट वायरस के संक्रमण में घातक सिद्ध हो सकती है।

डॉ. सलिल साकल्ले कहते हैं महामारी में स्पष्ट कयास लगाना असंभव है। लॉकडाउन नहीं है, ऐसे में संक्रमण की आशंका रहेगी। शीत ऋतु में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ेगी या नहीं, यह बताना संभव नहीं है। हालांकि कम तापमान की वजह से श्वसन संबंधी लक्षणों में बढ़ोतरी होती है।

सबसे ज्यादा खतरे में रहे 61 से 80 साल वाले मरीज

कोरोना वायरस से सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित 61 से 80 साल उम्र वाले मरीज रहे। मृतकों में 55 फीसदी इसी आयु वर्ग के हैं। इनमें ज्यादातर मधुमेह, उच्च रक्तचाप जैसी पुरानी बीमारियों से जूझ रहे थे। 24 मार्च से 31 अक्टूबर तक 682 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा। इनमें 61 से 80 आयु वर्ग के 375 थे। यानी करीब 54.98 फीसदी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की स्क्रीनिंग टीम के प्रभारी अनिल डोंगरे ने बताया 61 से 80 साल के बुजुर्गों को उम्र के कारण अन्य बीमारियां भी होती हैं।

इसलिए कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण इन मरीजों पर ज्यादा घातक साबित हुआ। अस्थमा, मधुमेह, उच्च रक्तचाप, दिल व किडनी संबंधी समस्या से जूझ रहे मरीजों की जान बचाना मुश्किल हुआ। मृतकों में 117 मरीज ऐसे थे, जिन्हें मधुमेह और उच्च रक्तचाप दोनों समस्याएं थीं। दरअसल, बढ़ती उम्र के साथ रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता तुलनात्मक रूप से कम होती जाती है, इसलिए संक्रमण से उबरना मुश्किल हो जाता है।

24 मार्च से 31 अक्टूबर तक 682 ने जान गंवाई
उम्र मृतक
20 साल 01
21 से 40 29
41 से 60 235
61 से 80 375
81 से 100 42

सैंपलिंग अब उन्हीं क्षेत्रों में हो रही, जहां पॉजिटिव केस आ रहे सामने

संक्रमण की दर कम होने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग अब सैंपलिंग उन्हीं क्षेत्रों में कर रहा है, जहां पॉजििटव केस सामने आ रहे हैं। जिन परिवारों में केस आ रहे वहां और उस परिवार के आसपास घरों में सभी सदस्यों की सैंपलिंग की जा रही है।

एंटीजन : व्यक्ति के नाक या गले से सैंपल लेते हैं। कोरोना वायरस के जेनेटिक मटेरियल की बजाय उसके ऊपर मौजूद रहने वाली प्रोटीन की उपस्थिति की जांच की जाती है। रिपोर्ट 20 मिनट में आ जाती है।

एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट : यह पॉजिटिव व निगेटिव नहीं बताता है, बल्कि यह देखता है कि खून में कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए एंटीबॉडी बनी या नहीं। यह सामान्य तौर पर संक्रमित होने के एक माह में बनती है।

आरटीपीसीआर : रिवर्स ट्रांसक्रिप्शन पॉलीमरेज चेन रिएक्शन टेस्ट सबसे भरोसेमंद टेस्ट है। इसमें जेनेटिक मटेरियल को स्वॉब सैंपल से अलग करते हैं। केमिकल्स का इस्तेमाल प्रोटीन और फैट को जेनेटिक मटेरियल से हटाने में होता है और सैंपल को मशीन एनॉलिसिस के लिए रखते हैं।

टेस्टिंग प्रोसेस में आठ घंटे लगते हैं, पर नतीजे सटीक आते हैं। हालांकि संक्रमण के ठीक बाद टेस्ट करने पर ये निगेटिव रिपोर्ट दे सकता है। वायरस गले और नाक में अपनी संख्या बढ़ाने में समय लेता है। पांचवें दिन बाद टेस्ट कराने से सटीक रिजल्ट आते हैं।

