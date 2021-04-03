पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिवर साइड रोड में अब अलाइनमेंट का विवाद:रहवासी बोले- नदी की चौड़ाई कबूतरखाना की ओर 30 मीटर घटा दी, साउथ तोड़ा

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जवाहर मार्ग ब्रिज से पागनीसपागा तक बनने वाली रिवर साइड रोड में अब अलाइनमेंट का विवाद आ गया है। इस पर आपत्ति लेते हुए रहवासियों ने विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय को गुरुवार को बुलाया। इसके बाद एक रहवासी के घर में विधायक के साथ अपर आयुक्त, अधीक्षण यंत्री और रहवासियों की बंद कमरे में बैठक हुई।

रहवासियों का आरोप है कि स्मार्ट सिटी की टीम ने नाले की चौड़ाई कबूतरखाना की तरफ से कम कर दी है। इसके साथ ही महल कचहरी के शिफ्टिंग और ट्रैफिक के मुद्दे पर भी चर्चा हुई। चंद्रभागा में रहने वाले दिनेश राजौरा के घर में गुरुवार को विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय, अपर आयुक्त संदीप सोनी, स्मार्ट सिटी के अधीक्षण यंत्री डीआर लोधी के साथ एडवोकेट दिनेश पांडे व अन्य रहवासियों ने बैठक की। इस दौरान घर के दरवाजे बंद कर करीब पौन घंटे तक चर्चा हुई।

रहवासियों का कहना था कि स्मार्ट सिटी द्वारा बनाई जा रही रिवर साइड रोड में नदी की चौड़ाई कबूरखाना की तरफ से 30 मीटर कम कर दी गई है। इससे साउथ तोड़ा और महलकचहरी क्षेत्र को ज्यादा नुकसान हो रहा है। दूसरी तरफ पागनीसपागा तक रोड ले जाने में संकरी रोड पर इतना ट्रैफिक छूटने से वहां जाम की स्थिति बन जाएगी। विधायक ने अधिकारियों ने पूरी ड्राइंग बनाकर देने का कहा।

महल कचहरी के लिए एक्सपर्ट लाएंगे
डीआर लोधी ने बताया नदी का अलाइनमेंट नहीं बदलेगा, क्योंकि यह मास्टर प्लान के हिसाब से तय है। हम सही लोगों को फ्लैट पहले ही दे चुके हैं। वहीं महल कचहरी के लिए एक्सपर्ट की टीम बुलाई जाएगी।

ट्रैफिक का निराकरण जरूरी
विधायक ने बताया कि अधिकारियों से पूछा है कि ट्रैफिक को कैसे छोड़ेंगे, सीधी रोड आ गई तो आगे पागनीसपागा पर ही जाम लगने लगेगा। पूरी प्लानिंग और ड्राइंग मांगी है। महल कचहरी को लेकर भी बात हुई और उसे हटाने के लिए निगम की टीम एक्सपर्ट लाएगी। कुछ लोगों को फ्लैट नहीं मिले हैं जो कि गलत है। उन्हें फ्लैट दिलवाएंगे।

13 लोगों ने कहा- फ्लैट नहीं मिले
विधायक के सामने ही साउथ तोड़ा क्षेत्र के 13 लोग आए और बोले- निगम ने अलॉटमेंट लेटर दिया था, लेकिन फ्लैट नहीं दिए। लोधी ने बताया कि इनके रिश्तेदारों को फ्लैट दिए जा चुके हैं। अब वे लोग फ्लैट मांग रहे हैं जो यहां थे ही नहीं। लोगों ने नोटिस दिखाते हुए कहा कि अगर वे नहीं थे तो उनके नाम पर निगम का नोटिस कैसे आया।

