रिवॉर्ड टेस्ट ‘स्टार्ट 2020‘:रेजोनेंस देगा स्टार्ट में 125 करोड़ की स्कॉलरशिप

इंदौर28 मिनट पहले
  • स्टार्ट 2020 में विद्यार्थियों के लिए 1 से 25 करोड़ रुपए के नकद पुरस्कार

कोटा के प्रतिष्ठित कोचिंग संस्थान रेजोनेंस द्वारा आज स्टूडेंट टैलेंट रिवॉर्ड टेस्ट ‘स्टार्ट 2020‘ में आवेदन शुरू किया गया। स्टार्ट कक्षा 5 से 10 तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर होने वाली स्कॉलरशिप एवं रिवॉर्ड परीक्षा है। इस वर्ष स्टार्ट का नौवां संस्करण है। इसके माध्यम से विद्यार्थी राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर अपनी तैयारी एवं प्रदर्शन का आकलन कर सकते हैं।

स्टार्ट 2020 में विद्यार्थियों के लिए 1 से 25 करोड़ रुपए के नकद पुरस्कार है और 125 करोड़ की स्कॉलरशिप दी जाएगी। कुल पुरस्कारों की संख्या 8000 है। यह परीक्षा दो चरण में आयोजित की जाएगी। पहला चरण ऑनलाइन होगा एवं दूसरा चरण कंप्यूटर बेस्ड टेस्ट या ऑफलाइन होगा। पहले चरण की परीक्षा दिसंबर के अंत में होगी।

इसमें सफल होने वाले छात्रों को फरवरी में होने वाला दूसरे चरण के लिए पात्र घोषित किया जाएगा। पहली बार राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर यह परीक्षा 10 प्रादेशिक भाषाओं में भी कराई जाएगी। स्टार्ट के दोनों चरणों की अवधि दो-दो घंटे रहेगी एवं वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। स्टार्ट की वेबसाइट पर इस परीक्षा की सम्पूर्ण जानकारी उपलब्ध है, साथ ही विद्यार्थी वहां से सैंपल पेपर्स भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

रेजोनेंस के प्रबंध निदेशक आरके वर्मा ने बताया कि केंद्रीय विद्यालय, जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय और सैनिक स्कूल के विद्यार्थी इस परीक्षा में निशुल्क पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं। अन्य विद्यार्थियों के लिए स्टार्ट 200 रुपए की रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस है।

