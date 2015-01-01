पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Revenue Facilitation Center Set Up In The Collectorate, Every Work Process, Board For The Day To Be Put Up

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्यवस्था में सुधार:कलेक्टोरेट में बना राजस्व सुविधा केंद्र, हर काम की प्रक्रिया, लगने वाले दिन संबंधी बोर्ड भी लगे

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दलालों को बाहर करने के बाद अब कलेक्टोरेट में आमजन के काम सीधे कराने के लिए राजस्व सुविधा केंद्र खोल दिया गया है। इस केंद्र पर नामांतरण, सीमांकन, बटांकन से लेकर सभी तरह के 30 से ज्यादा कामों की पूरी प्रक्रिया, इसमें लगने वाले सभी तरह के दस्तावेज और पूरी प्रक्रिया वाले बोर्ड लगा दिए गए हैं। इन्हें पढ़कर आम व्यक्ति सीधे आवेदन कर रहा है। साथ ही अधिकारियों को आदेश दे दिए हैं कि वे तय समय से अधिक एक दिन भी नहीं लगने दें और लगातार केस की मॉनिटरिंग करें।

वहीं कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने मंगलवार को भी सुबह और दोपहर में अचानक तहसील कार्यालयों में पहुंचकर जांच की और वहां खड़े लोगों से भी बात कर पूछा कि कोई दलाल तो नहीं है, सभी मूल आवेदक ही कलेक्टोरेट में आएं। आवेदकों से यह भी पूछा गया कि कलेक्टोरेट का बाबू, अधिकारी किसी तरह से आवेदन तो नहीं अटका रहा है और कोई परेशान तो नहीं कर रहा है।

वकीलों से भी बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि नई व्यवस्था से अब राजस्व कोर्ट का समय तय हो गया है, इससे फरियादियों के आने और कोर्ट में सुनवाई आसान हो गई है। पहले सुबह से शाम तक अपीलार्थी यहां बैठता था, लेकिन अब दोपहर तीन से साढ़े पांच का समय तय हो गया है। तारीख भी जल्द मिल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें