पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Sanwar Assembly By election: BJP Candidate Tulsi Silavat And Congress Candidate Premchand Guddu Stayed At Home

सुकून के पल:सांवेर में सिलावट और गुड‌्डू दोनों ने ही परिवार के साथ बिताया समय, बच्चों से की मस्ती, कार्यकर्ताओं से लेते रहे चुनावी फीडबैक

इंदौर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू चुनावी थकान के बाद मस्ती की मुद्रा में नजर आए।
  • सांवेर में भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू के बीच कड़ी टक्कर है

मप्र की सबसे हॉट कही जाने वाली सांवेर सीट पर एक महीने से ज्यादा समय से चुनाव, जनसंपर्क, बैठक, सभा में व्यस्त रहने के बाद गुरुवार का भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्डू ने परिवार के साथ सुकून के पल बिताए। सुबह उठने के बाद चाय नाश्ते से लेकर खाना खाने तक, पूरा समय परिवार के साथ ही बिताया। दोनों ही नेताओं ने इस दौरान परिवार के छोटे बच्चों के साथ मस्ती भी की। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ता भी उनसे मिलते आते रहे, जिनसे वे चुनावी फीडबैक जानते रहे।

पूर्व मंत्री सिलावट ने भी चुनाव समाप्ति के बाद पोते के साथ कुछ पल बिताया।
पूर्व मंत्री सिलावट ने भी चुनाव समाप्ति के बाद पोते के साथ कुछ पल बिताया।

गुड्डू ने कहा- डेढ़ महीने से ज्यादा समय बाद अब परिवार के साथ दिन बिताया। दोपहर तक बच्चों के साथ ही रहे। हालांकि उसके बाद उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से फोन पर चर्चा की। कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष सदाशिव यादव, बेटी रश्मि बोरासी से बूथों की जानकारी भी ली। इससे पहले मंगलवार को कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी गुड्डू देर रात को 2 बजे नेहरू स्टेडियम में स्ट्रांग रूम सील करवाने के बाद घर पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान कांग्रेसियों ने दावा किया है कि उनकी जीत पक्की है और वे 10 से 15 हजार वोट से जीतेंगे।

गुड्‌डू की तरह ही भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट ने भी पूरा समय परिवार के साथ ही बिताया। इस दौरान पूजन के बाद चाय नाश्ते से लेकर खाना तक परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ ही खाया। इस दौरान वे भी अपने पोते के साथ मस्ती करते नजर आए। दोपहर में भाजपा नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं के घर आने पर उनके बात कर चुनावी गणित को समझा। इस दौरान सिलावट ने फोन पर ही जिला अध्यक्ष डॉ. राजेश सोनकर, चुनाव प्रभारी रमेश मेंदोला, मंत्री उषा ठाकुर और राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय से बता की। शाम को वे जावरा कंपाउंड स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय पंहुचे। यहां संगठन मंत्री जयपाल सिंह चावड़ा और चुनाव प्रभारी विधायक रमेश मेंदोला से चर्चा की। भाजपा यह मानकर चल रही है कि उसे सांवेर के साथ ही निपानिया, चन्द्रावतीगंज सहित एक दर्जन से ज्यादा बड़े गांवाें अच्छे वोट मिले हैं। इसी आंकलन के आधार पर उसने भी अपने जीत का दावा किया है। भाजपाई तो यहां रिकार्ड जीत दर्ज करने की बात कह रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपूजा के लिए 2 और चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य के लिए 1 मुहूर्त, रात 8:55 तक हर जगह दिखेगा चांद - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें