सांवेर उपचुनाव:कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी गुड्डू ने पर्यवेक्षक से कहा- सांवेर क्षेत्र में स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष चुनाव के लिए कलेक्टर को तुरंत बदलें

इंदौर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुड्डू के साथ जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सदाशिव यादव और रश्मि बोरासी भी मौजूद थीं।
  • कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू ने रेसीडेंसी में चुनाव आयोग द्वारा नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक मिलकर शिकायत की

कांग्रेस नेता मंगलवार को रेसीडेंसी में चुनाव आयोग द्वारा नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक से मिले। उन्होंने जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय द्वारा चुनाव आयोग के नियमों की अवहेलना और मनमानी किए जाने की बात कही। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्डू ने पर्यवेक्षक से कहा वर्तमान स्थिति में सांवेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष चुनाव संभव नहीं है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि चुनाव आयोग इंदौर से जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी को बदले।

उन्होंने कहा डाक मतदान करने में मात्र 1 दिन रह गया है। अब तक जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय ने कांग्रेस को मतदाता सूची उपलब्ध नहीं कराई गई है। जबकि, लगातार इसको लेकर हमने मांग की, लेकिन कोई जवाब नहीं मिला।पिछले दिनों नेमावर रोड पर स्थित इंडेक्स मेडिकल कॉलेज में भी नाम जोड़ने के लिए नामों के फर्जी तरीके से जोड़ने और वेरिफिकेशन का काम हो रहा था। हमने इसे पकड़ा था। इसके बाद मतदाता सूची में करीब 7000 नाम जोड़ दिए गए हैं। जो नाम जोड़े गए हैं उन पर नियम के अनुसार दावा आपत्ति बुलाया जाना चाहिए था। लेकिन, उस शिकायत पर भी कोई जवाब नहीं दिया गया।

सिर्फ एक एजेंट कैसे संभालेगा व्यवस्था

प्रेमचंद गुड्डू और सदाशिव यादव ने कहा नेहरू स्टेडियम में सांवेर के उपचुनाव में उपयोग की जाने वाली ईवीएम मशीनों की कमिशनिंग का काम शुरू किया गया तो उसकी गड़बड़ी भी हमने पकड़ी। ग्वालियर रेंज में इस काम के लिए हर प्रत्याशी के 10 एजेंट को जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के द्वारा चुनाव आयोग के नियम के अनुसार अनुमति दी गई है। इंदौर में हालत यह है कि जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के द्वारा एक प्रत्याशी के एक ही एजेंट को सभी मशीनों की कमिशनिंग के काम पर नजर रखने के लिए अनुमति दी जा रही है।

