सांवेर उपचुनाव:वोट फ्रॉम होम में 98 फीसदी वोटिंग, 3 बुजुर्गों का वोट देने से पहले ही हो गया निधन, बाहर होने की वजह से 43 वोटर नहीं डाल पाए वोट

इंदौर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
8 कोविड मरीजों ने भी इसी सुविधा से मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

कोरोना के चलते पहली बार बुजुर्ग, दिव्यांग और कोविड मरीजों के लिए शुरू हुई वोट फ्रॉम होम की सुविधा में सांवेर विधानसभा सीट के लिए 98 फीसदी लोगों ने वोट डाला। कुल 2128 मतदाताओं ने वोट फ्रॉम होम की सुविधा के लिए सहमति दी थी। अंतिम तारीख तक इसमें से 2085 लोगों ने अपने वोट डाल दिए। शेष 43 मतदाताओं में से तीन की मौत हो गई और शेष ने सांवेर से बाहर होने के चलते वोट डालने में असमर्थता जाहिर की।

सांवेर सीट पर अभी तक हुए 14 चुनावों में से 10 बार पांच हजार से कम वोट से हार-जीत हुई है। ऐसे में डाक मतपत्र के जरिए आए 2085 वोट प्रत्याशियों के लिए काफी अहम साबित होंगे। बीते चुनाव में तो कांग्रेस की जीत केवल 2945 वोटों से ही हुई थी। जिन मतदाताओं ने घर से वोट डालने पर सहमति दी थी और फिर वोट नहीं डाले, अब वह तीन नवंबर को मुख्य मतदान में भी वोट नहीं डाल सकेंगे। उनके मतदान का समय अब निकल गया।

वोट फ्रॉम होम में कितने मतदाता और कितनी वोटिंग

80 साल से अधिक उम्र के मतदाता - 1483 ने यह सुविधा ली और 1452 ने वोट डाले, 637 मतदाताओं ने दिव्यांग श्रेणी में यह सुविधा ली। इसमें से 625 ने वोट डाले, 8 कोविड मरीजों ने यह सुविधा ली और सभी ने वोट डाले।

