सांवेर उप चुनाव:सुबह 7 से लेकर शाम 6 बजे तक हाेगी वाेटिंग, इन 12 पहचान पत्राें में से काेई एक दिखाकर डाल सकेंगे वोट

इंदौर22 मिनट पहले
दल घर-घर जाकर मतदाताओं को मतदान के लिए शपथ दिलवा रही है।
  • सांवेर में उपचुनाव के लिए 3 नवंबर को डाले जाएंगे वोट, 10 को आएगा रिजल्ट

सांवेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में होने वाले चुनाव के लिए तैयारियां अंतिम दाैर में हैं। उपचुनाव के लिए 3 नवंबर काे सुबह 7 बजे से वाेटिंग शुरू होगी जो शाम 6 बजे तक चलेगी। कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मनीष सिंह ने मतदाताओं से कहा कि मतदान केन्द्रों पर कोविड को देखते हुए विशेष व्यवस्थाएं की गई हैं। इसलिए वे निर्भीक होकर स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष रूप से मतदान करें।

कलेक्टर के अनुसार मतदाताओं की पहचान के लिए 12 दस्तावेज निर्धारित किए गए हैं। इनमें से कोई भी एक दस्तावेज होने पर मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकेगा। इनमें आधार कार्ड, पैन कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, मतदाता पहचान पत्र, पासपोर्ट, मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड, सर्विस पहचान पत्र, पासबुक, स्मार्ट कार्ड, स्वास्थ्य बीमा स्मार्ट कार्ड, पेंशन दस्तावेज और सरकारी पहचान पत्र शामिल किए गए हैं।

टीम घर-घर जाकर कर रही मतदान के लिए जागरूक
सांवेर में स्वीप अभियान के तहत टीम घर-घर जाकर मतदान के लिए लाेगाें काे जागरूक कर रही है। यहां पर बुजुर्ग मतदाताओं का माला पहनाकर स्वागत भी किया जा रहा है। गांवों में रैलियां निकाली जा रही हैं। साथ ही मतदाताओं को मतदान की शपथ भी दिलाई जा रही है।

