एआईएमपीऔर बिजली कंपनी के बीच हुई चर्चा:सांवेर रोड के उद्योगपतियों को बिजली बिल भरने के लिए 18 तक का समय मिला

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडस्ट्री मप्र (एआईएमपी) और बिजली कंपनी के बीच हुई चर्चा के बाद उद्योगपतियों को उद्योगों के बिजली बिल भरने के लिए सात दिन की और मोहलत मिल गई है। वे 18 नवंबर तक यह बिल भर सकेंगे।

एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष प्रमोद डाफरिया व सचिव

सुनील व्यास ने बताया कि मध्यप्रदेश पश्चिम क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के एमडी अमित तोमर से इस संबंध में चर्चा की थी। एमडी के निर्देश पर अधीक्षण यंत्री कामेश श्रीवास्तव ने एसोसिएशन की मांग को मंजूर करते हुए सांवेर रोड के औद्योगिक उपभोक्ताओं के लिए बिजली बिल भरने की तारीख को 18 नवंबर 2020 तक बिना सरचार्ज व पेनल्टी के बढ़ाने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं।

