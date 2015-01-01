पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:अमेरिकी नागरिकों को ठगने वाले सरगना की अहमदाबाद में तलाश

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • अपराध में फंसाने का डर दिखाकर ठगी करते थे

अमेरिकी नागरिकों के सोशल सिक्युरिटी नंबर चोरी कर उन्हें आपराधिक गतिविधियों में फंसाने का डर दिखाकर ठगी करने वाले गिरोह के सरगना करण भट्‌ट को पकड़ने के लिए क्राइम ब्रांच ने अहमदाबाद पुलिस से मदद मांगी है।

क्राइम ब्रांच एएसपी गुरुप्रसाद पाराशर के मुताबिक, निपानिया में ओके सेंटर बिल्डिंग के फ्लैट नंबर 301 में टीम ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय कॉल सेंटर पकड़ा था। यहां के कर्मचारी अमेरिकी नागरिकों से उनके सोशल सिक्युरिटी नंबर के नाम पर उन्हें ड्रग्स ट्रैफिकिंग, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग और बैंक फ्रॉड या एंटी नेशनल गतिविधियों में उलझाकर उनसे डॉलरों में ठगी करते थे।

इस सेंटर का संचालन अहमदाबाद का करण भट्‌ट कर रहा था। इसके काल सेंटर से मैनेजर जोशी फ्रांसिस, आईटी हेड जयराज पटेल सहित 16 लड़के व तीन लड़कियों को पकड़ा था। करण अहमदाबाद में भी ऐसा कॉल सेंटर चला चुका है। बाद में उसने इंदौर में ठिकाना बना लिया था

