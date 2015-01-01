पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर्फ्यू में पार्टी मामला:लड़कियां और नशा देखकर क्राइम ब्रांच के कुछ जवान भी ड्रग्स पार्टी में गए थे

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • बड़ी मात्रा में था चरस, गांजा और एमडी ड्रग्स, पुलिस ने जब्ती नहीं दिखाई
  • गुंडे पर मामूली धारा में केस, गार्डन संचालक को आरोपी नहीं बनाया
  • एक-दूसरे पर जिम्मेदारी मढ़ रही क्राइम ब्रांच और द्वारकापुरी पुलिस

कर्फ्यू में भी सोमवार रात 12.30 बजे सुखनिवास रोड स्थित पैराडाइज गार्डन में हुई ड्रग्स पार्टी को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि पार्टी में लड़कियां और नशा देखकर क्राइम ब्रांच के कुछ पुलिसकर्मी भी सिविल ड्रेस में वहां गए थे। उन्होंने वहां सांठगांठ करने की कोशिश की, जब बात नहीं बनी तो मामले का भंडाफोड़ कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि पार्टी में गार्डन संचालक नवीन कोरी भी साथियों के साथ मौजूद था, लेकिन उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

इसके अलावा वहां पर बड़ी मात्रा में एमडी ड्रग्स, चरस और गांजा का नशा किया जा रहा था, उसकी जब्ती भी नहीं दिखाई गई। लड़कियों के साथ डांस करने की बात पर गौरव उर्फ मोंटी ने अवैध पिस्टल से हवाई फायर भी किए थे, लेकिन उस पर हवाई फायर की धारा नहीं लगाई गई। इसे लेकर क्राइम ब्रांच और द्वारकापुरी पुलिस एक-दूसरे पर जिम्मेदारी मढ़ रही है। बता दें कि क्राइम ब्रांच के एसआई राजेश रघुवंशी की टीम ने यहां से गुंडे मोंटू पुरी सहित पार्टी में शामिल 12 लड़कों व 6 लड़कियों को गिरफ्तार किया था।

क्राइम ब्रांच- गुरुप्रसाद पाराशर, एएसपी क्राइम ब्रांच

हमने द्वारकापुरी पुलिस को आरोपी सौंप दिए थे, आगे की कार्रवाई उनके हाथ में थी

  • लड़कियां और नशा देख क्राइम ब्रांच के कुछ पुलिसकर्मी भी पार्टी में मौजूद थे?
  • - मेरी जानकारी में ऐसा बिलकुल नहीं है। क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने ही वहां पर कार्रवाई की थी।
  • पार्टी में गार्डन संचालक भी मौजूद था, उस पर कार्रवाई नहीं किए जाने की कोई वजह?
  • - हमने द्वारकापुरी पुलिस को सारे आरोपी सौंप दिए थे। आगे की कार्रवाई उनके हाथ में ही थी।
  • पार्टी में बड़ी मात्रा में एमडी ड्रग्स, चरस और गांजा था, उसे जब्त नहीं करने के आरोप हैं?
  • - इसकी मुझे जानकारी नहीं है। आपने कहा है तो मैं कार्रवाई करने वाले सब इंस्पेक्टर से चर्चा करता हूं। यदि कुछ जब्त हुआ होगा तो आरोपियों पर धाराएं बढ़ाएंगे।
  • गुंडे गौरव उर्फ मोंटू पुरी पर हवाई फायर की धारा भी नहीं लगाई है, इसकी कोई खास वजह?
  • - द्वारकापुरी पुलिस को बुला लिया था। धारा वे ही लगाएंगे।

द्वारकापुरी-एसपी पश्चिम
हम क्राइम ब्रांच की किसी कार्रवाई में दखल नहीं देते
क्राइम ब्रांच ने ही गार्डन में चल रही पार्टी पर कार्रवाई कर पंढरीनाथ थाना क्षेत्र के गुंडे मोंटू पुरी और कुछ अन्य लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था। वहां पहली दबिश क्राइम ब्रांच की ही थी। उन्होंने पार्टी से ड्रग्स, गांजा या अन्य मादक पदार्थ जब्त नहीं किए। इसके लिए सीएसपी को जांच सौंप दी गई है। यदि पार्टी में आरोपी ने हवाई फायर किए थे तो उसकी भी जांच करवा रहे हैं। वहां पर अगर गोली के खोल मिलेंगे तो उसकी धाराएं भी बढ़ाई जाएंगी। वैसे हम क्राइम ब्रांच की कार्रवाई में दखल नहीं देते हैं।
- महेशचंद जैन, एसपी पश्चिम

एसपी का आदेश-गुंडों पर सख्ती करें, पुलिसकर्मी कर रहे मेहरबानी
इधर, पश्चिम क्षेत्र एसपी महेशचंद जैन ने निर्देश दे रखे हैं कि अगर गुंडा लिस्टेड है और अपराध कर रहा है तो उसका गाना बजाया जाए, लेकिन मोंटू पर पुलिस ने सख्ती नहीं दिखाई। उसकी एसयूवी कार भी जब्त नहीं की। हवाई फायर की धारा लगाए बिना अवैध हथियार की धारा में उसे कोर्ट में पेश कर जेल भेज दिया। सूत्र बताते हैं कि मोंटू ने जमानत के लिए आवेदन लगा दिया है।

