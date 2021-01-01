पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

5 साल की बेटी की सामने मां की हत्या:पति के स्टेटस पर किसिंग वाला फोटो देख आग बबूला हो गया था प्रेमी, बेटी बोली - मैं​​​​​​​ मम्मी के कारण सौरभ अंकल को पापा बोलती थी

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रिया की उसके प्रेमी ने कैंची घोंपकर हत्या कर दी थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रिया की उसके प्रेमी ने कैंची घोंपकर हत्या कर दी थी।

सुपर सिटी ज्ञानशिला में गुरुवार रात हुई 25 वर्षीय युवती प्रिया अग्रवाल की हत्या में पुलिस ने आरोपी, मृतका के पति और बच्ची से पूछताछ की। इसमें चौंकाने वाले तथ्य सामने आए। थाने में आरोपी सौरभ ने बताया कि परदेशीपुरा चौराहे पर हुई एक टक्कर के बाद प्रिया से तीन साल पहले दोस्ती हुई थी। वह मुझे भी नहीं छोड़ती थी और पति को भी नहीं छोड़ रही थी।

कुछ दिनों पहले उसने मुझसे कहा था कि मैं पति को छोड़ रही हूं। फिर तीन-चार दिन पहले मैंने उसके पति के स्टेटस पर प्रिया के साथ किसिंग वाले फोटो देखे। मुझे गुस्सा आ गया। मैंने फोन लगाकर कहा- जब तू पति को छोड़ रही है तो फिर बिना बताए कहां घूम रही है। ऐसे फोटो का क्या मतलब है। इसकी बात करने के लिए मैंने उसे मिलने बुलाया था, लेकिन वह बहस कर रही थी। बोली पति को तो छोड़ दूंगी, लेकिन बेटी को नहीं। इस पर विवाद होने लगा। बगीचे में एक कैंची पड़ी दिखी।

मैंने उसे उठाकर उसके गले में घोंप दिया। मुझे लगा कि बच जाएगी और उसका पति भी डर जाएगा, लेकिन वह मर गई। मैंने उससे जेवर जरूर लिए थे, लेकिन अंगूठी छोड़कर बाकी सब लौटा दिया था। वह लॉकडाउन में मेरे साथ भी रही। कमरा नहीं मिलने से उसे छोड़ना पड़ा था। हमारे कई बार रिलेशन बने। मैं उसकी बेटी को साथ नहीं रखना चाहता था।

प्रिया अपनी बेटी के साथ प्रेमी से मिलने आई थी।
प्रिया अपनी बेटी के साथ प्रेमी से मिलने आई थी।

पति बोला- मैं क्या करता वह तो गुंडा था, मुझे सैकड़ों बार धमकाया
प्रिया के पति श्याम का कहना है कि प्रिया के मोबाइल के मैसेज पढ़ने पर मुझे एक साल पहले पता चला कि उसकी सौरभ से दोस्ती है। मैंने आपत्ति ली तो बोली कि मुझे माफ कर दो। वह मुझे परेशान कर रहा है। मैं सब कुछ खत्म कर चुकी हूं। मैंने पूछा- ये कब से परेशान कर रहा है तो बोली एक साल हो गया, लेकिन अभी कुछ मत कहो। फिर मैंने सौरभ से मुलाकात की तो वह धमकाने लगा। हमारी तीन बार इसी विषय पर लड़ाई हुई। उसने मुझे सैकड़ों बार फोन पर धमकाया, लेकिन घर की इज्जत के कारण मैं थाने नहीं गया।

सौरभ मेरे लॉकर से जेवर भी ले गया था, जिसे वापस नहीं किए। कॉल करने पर धमकियां देता था। लॉकडाउन में सौरभ के फोन से प्रिया को कॉल आया। मैंने रिसीव किया तो एक महिला की आवाज आई। उसने खुद को सौरभ की मां बताया। बोली कि वह जेवर देने आई है। प्रिया को भेज दो। मैंने कहा- मैं आता हूं तो उसने मना कर दिया। प्रिया ने भी मुझे जाने से रोका। वह खुद गई, तभी सौरभ उसे पीटने लगा। किसी ने 100 डायल पर फोन किया। मैं भी वहां पहुंचा। सिपाहियों ने मामला थाने ले जाने को कहा था, लेकिन परिवार की इज्जत के कारण छोड़ना पड़ा।

आरोपी सौरभ बोला- उसने पति को छोड़ने को कहा था।
आरोपी सौरभ बोला- उसने पति को छोड़ने को कहा था।

प्रिया उसे समझाने का कहकर लॉकडाउन में उसके पास भी गई थी। वह हर बार मेरी हत्या की धमकी देकर उसे बुलाता था। इतना तनाव था कि हम हर बार उसके बारे में ही सोचते थे। इसलिए मूड फ्रेश करने के लिए कुछ दिनों पहले मथुरा-वृंदावन गए थे। दो दिन पहले ही लौटे थे। प्रिया उससे संबंध तोड़ना चाहती थी, लेकिन वह गुंडा था। मैं क्या करता।

मैं मम्मी के कारण सौरभ अंकल को पापा बोलती थी
पुलिस ने पांच साल की बेटी से पूछताछ की। उसका कहना था कि मां प्रिया सौरभ अंकल को पापा कहने के लिए कहती थी। मैं कभी उन्हें पापा तो कभी अंकल कहती थी। घटना के वक्त पापा (सौरभ) ने मां से विवाद किया। तीन बार कुछ मारा। फिर एक चाकू निकालकर गले में मार दिया। मां को खून निकलने लगा तो वह चिल्लाते हुए दौड़ी। फिर मैं भी मां के पास पहुंची।

आरोपी का नाबालिग भाई और दोस्त भी पकड़ाए
उधर, एएसपी राजेश रघुवंशी के अनुसार प्रिया अग्रवाल हत्याकांड में आरोपी सौरभ गात्रे के अलावा उसके नाबालिग भाई और नाबालिग दोस्त को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। घटना के वक्त वे दोनों सौरभ के साथ आए थे। हालांकि उन्होंने हत्या नहीं की, लेकिन वे आरोपी को रोक सकते थे। इसलिए उन्हें षड्यंत्र का आरोपी माना गया है।

पत्नी और उसके प्रेमी के तनाव में चेन स्मोकर बन चुका था पति
प्रिया और उसके प्रेमी सौरभ के तनाव में पति श्याम चेन स्मोकर बन चुका था। वह दिन में 30-40 सिगरेट पीने लगा था। उसके साथियों ने कई बार रोका तो बोला कि यार घर का कोई टेंशन है। जल्द सॉल्व कर दूंगा, उसके बाद नहीं पिऊंगा। उसने कभी इसके बारे में दोस्तों को भी कुछ नहीं बताया। उधर, लसूड़िया पुलिस ने जब सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखे तो एक्टिवा के एक नंबर की गलती के कारण बाणगंगा में रहने वाले एक युवक को उठा लिया। उसे छह घंटे की पूछताछ के बाद छोड़ा गया।

