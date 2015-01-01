पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाह के मुहूर्त खत्म:अब 131 दिन बाद बजेगी शहनाई, मई में 15 दिन रहेंगे शादी के

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास और गुरु-शुक्र के अस्त रहने से विवाह नहीं होंगे

अब करीब साढ़े चार महीने तक शहनाइयों की आवाज नहीं सुनाई देगी। 15 दिसंबर को मलमास लगने के साथ मांगलिक कार्यों पर विराम लग जाएगा। यानी अब 131 दिन बाद 22 अप्रैल 2021 से शहनाइयों की गूंज सुनाई देगी। नए साल में मलमास व गुरु और शुक्र के अस्त होने से जनवरी से मार्च और अगस्त से अक्टूबर तक विवाह के मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे।

ज्योतिर्विदों की मानें तो 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास और इसके बाद गुरु व शुक्र के अस्त रहने से विवाह नहीं होंगे। 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक देव गुुरु वृहस्पति और 16 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र के अस्त होने से विवाह मुहूर्त नहीं होंगे।

इस दौरान मार्च में होलाष्टक भी रहेगा, जिसमें विवाह नहीं होते। अगस्त से अक्टूबर तक भी मलमास व गुरु एवं शुक्र के विभिन्न तिथियों में अस्त होने, सूर्य के सिंह व कन्या राशि में रहने से विवाह के मुहूर्त अक्टूबर तक नहीं रहेंगे।

