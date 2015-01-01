पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तुलसी सांवेर में रिकार्ड जीत की ओर:सिलावट बोले - यह लड़ाई साधु और शैतान की थी, जनता ने बता दिया वह किसे पसंद करती है, अब शैतानों के लिए कोई जगह नहीं बची

इंदौर31 मिनट पहले
भाजपा नेता राजेश सोनकर के साथ जीत की मुद्रा में सिलावट।

तुलसी सिलावट ने कहा कि यह जीत शिवराज जी के नेतृत्व की जीत है। ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के विश्वास की जीत है। यह जीत सांवेर की जनता की है। यह लड़ाई साधु और शैतान की थी। जनता ने सिद्ध कर दिया वह किसी पसंद करती है। मैं कहता हूं सांवेर की जनता हमेशा ठीक करती है। मैं उन्हें प्रणाम करता हूं। हम सभी की ओर से उन्हें नमन करता हूं। मैंने कहा था भाजपा की लहर चल रही है। वह दिख गया। अब शैतानों के लिए कोई जगह नहीं बची है। सिलावट 11 राउंड के बाद कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुड्डू से 20 हजार से ज्यादा मतों से आगे हो गए हैं।

भाजपा दफ्तर में जमकर मना जश्न।
भाजपा दफ्तर में जमकर मना जश्न।

कांग्रेस ने किया था 15 हजार से ज्यादा वोटों से जीतने का दावा
वोटिंग के बाद कांग्रेस का कहना था कि सांवेर क्षेत्र, कनाड़िया, कंपेल क्षेत्र के साथ ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में वोटिंग प्रतिशत बढ़ा। इसके अलावा कांग्रेस पाल कांकरिया, काजी पलासिया, किठोदा, हांसाखेड़ी, लसूड़िया परमार, टाकून, कमल्याखेड़ी, रामपिपल्या, सिलोटिया, व्यासखेड़ी, पार्नाड सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों से लगातार चुनाव जीतती आ रही है, उन क्षेत्रों में वोटिंग प्रतिशत बढ़ा। कांग्रेस नेताओं ने कहा था यहां से हम लीड भी ज्यादा लेंगे। जिलाध्यक्ष यादव का दावा है कि कांग्रेस को जनता का हर जगह भरपूर समर्थन मिला। कांग्रेस सांवेर विधानसभा चुनाव 15 हजार से ज्यादा वोटों से जीतेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि शहरी अौर ग्रामीण दोनों वोटरों ने इस बार कांग्रेस का साथ दिया है।

तुलसी सिलावट सुबह से ही मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंच गए थे।
तुलसी सिलावट सुबह से ही मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंच गए थे।

भाजपा का आंकलन 5 हजार वोटों का लीड उससे चार गुना ज्यादा
भाजपा ने सांवेर, कंपेल, चन्द्रावतीगंज, पाल कांकरिया, निपानिया, तलावली चांदा, लसूड़िया की वोटिंग को पार्टी के पक्ष में माना था। आंकलन में भाजपा को 5 हजार से ज्यादा वोटों से जीत का भरोसा था। हालांकि पार्टी ने 20 हजार वोटों से जीत का किया था। जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. राजेश सोनकर ने कहा था कि एकतरफा जीत तय है। नगर अध्यक्ष गौरव रणदिवे ने कहा कि अब तक की सबसे बड़ी जीत होगी।

