शिवराज का कॉन्फिडैंस:सीएम शिवराज बोले- सांवेर को लेकर मैं बेफिक्र हूं, जिस दिन मेंदोला को प्रभारी बनाया जीत उसी दिन पक्की हो गई थी

इंदौर9 मिनट पहले
सांवेर प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट के साथ मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने रोड शो किया था।
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने इंदौर के तीन नेताओं को फीडबैक के लिए भोपाल बुलाया था

सांवेर सहित 28 विधानसभा सीटों के उपचुनाव के नतीजे भले ही 10 को आना हैं, लेकिन भाजपा ने शनिवार को भोपाल में एक-एक सीट की समीक्षा की। इस दौरान सांवेर सीट को लेकर इंदौर से चुनाव प्रभारी विधायक रमेश मेंदोला, जिला अध्यक्ष डॉ. राजेश सोनकर और इकबाल सिंह गांधी को बुलाया गया था।

तीनों ने 380 बूथ की संपूर्ण जानकारी सीएम के समक्ष रखी। इसमें एक-एक बूथ के कुल वोट और पार्टी को मिलने वाले संभावित वोट का जिक्र था।रिपोर्ट हाथ में आते ही शिवराज ने कहा कि राजेश सांवेर को लेकर मैं बेफिक्र हूं। पहले ही तुमने मुझे चिंता से दूर कर दिया था। मैं जब सांवेर आया माहौल देखकर मन खुश हो गया था। मेंदोला को जब हमने प्रभारी बनाया तो जीत उसी दिन पक्की हो गई थी।

भाजपा ने समीक्षा में माना बड़ी जीत होगी

बताते हैं भाजपा ने समीक्षा में माना है कि सांवेर में अब तक की सबके बड़ी जीत होगी। आकलन 20 हज़ार वोटो का है। भाजपा ने चंद्रावती गंज, पाल कांकरिया, कंपेल, सांवेर, निपानिया और लसूड़िया में अच्छे वोट से जीत का अनुमान लगाया है।

उपचुनाव में 78.01 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले

सांवेर विधानसभा सीट के लिए 3 नवंबर को 78.01 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। सांवेर विधानसभा के इतिहास में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है, जब 2 लाख 10 हजार मतदाताओं ने वोटिंग की और यह भी कि 98 हजार 121 महिलाओं ने वोट डाले। इसके पहले 2018 में 92 हजार महिला मतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया था। हालांकि पिछली बार यानी 2018 में 80.43 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई थी, उससे इस बार 2.42 फीसदी कम मतदान हुआ। 2018 में 2 लाख 46 हजार में से 1 लाख 98 हजार मतदाताओं ने वोटिंग की थी।

सिलावट और गुड्‌डू के बीच है मुकाबला

इस हाई प्रोफाइल सीट पर चार बार सांवेर से विधायक रह चुके भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट का मुकाबला कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू से है। सिलावट मौजूदा सरकार में मंत्री भी रहे, लेकिन सदस्यता खत्म होने से उन्हें 21 अक्टूबर को मंत्री पद छोड़ना पड़ा। वे 2018 में यहां से भाजपा के डॉ. राजेश सोनकर को 2945 वोट से हराकर जीत थे।

सांवेर विधानसभा पर एक नजर

  • कुल मतदाता- 270118
  • वोट डले- 210707
  • पुरुष-138425 कुल मतदाता। वोट डाले 112856 ने ( 81.52 फीसदी)
  • महिला- 131690 कुल मतदाता। वोट डाले 98121 ने ( 74.50 फीसदी)

दोपहर में पुरुष से ज्यादा महिलाओं ने डाले वोट
मतदान के दौरान सुबह 11 से दोपहर 3 बजे के बीच ऐसा दौर आया, जब पुरुषों से ज्यादा महिलाओं ने वोटिंग की। इस अवधि में 84 हजार 976 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले, इसमें 43799 महिला और 41177 पुरुष मतदाता थे।

रफ्तार से 80 % पार होने की उम्मीद थी, अंतिम घंटे में सिर्फ 9903 ने डाले वोट
सुबह सात से शाम पांच बजे तक तेज वोटिंग हुई। शाम पांच बजे ही वोटिंग प्रतिशत 74 के पार हो गया था और दो लाख मतदाता वोट डाल चुके थे। हर घंटे औसतन 20 हजार वोट डल रहे, इससे लग रहा था कि कुल प्रतिशत 80 से ऊपर जाएगा, लेकिन अंतिम एक घंटे में सिर्फ 4 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई और 10 हजार मतदाताओं ने वोट दिए। इसकी वजह अधिक तापमान (बुखार) वाले वोटरों का भी यही समय होना भी रहा।

