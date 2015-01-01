पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये गलत है, कोई हादसा हो जाता तो:सम्मेलन में आए किसानों ने फांदी दीवार, पर्दे फटे, रेलिंग भी टूटी, पूछने पर बोले - शिवराज, कैलाश जी को सुन लिया बस

इंदौर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्यक्रम के बीच में ही किसान बाहर निकलने की जल्दबाजी में रेलिंग कूदने लगे।

कृषि सुधार विधेयक बिल के समर्थन में बुधवार को भाजपा ने दशहरा मैदान पर किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया। इसमें अलग-अलग जगहों से ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों में सवार होकर लोग आयोजन स्थल पर पहुंचे। दोपहर 1 बजे शुरू हुए इस आयोजन में संभागभर से किसान बसों में सवार होकर पहुंचे। हालांकि दोपहर 3 बजे यहां भगदड़ जैसी स्थिति उस समय बन गई, जब कुछ किसान रेलिंग कूदकर बाहर निकलने लगे। इस दौरान यहां लगी रेलिंग भी टूट गई।

रेलिंग टूटने के बाद दीवार फांदकर बाहर निकल आए।
रेलिंग टूटने के बाद दीवार फांदकर बाहर निकल आए।

दीवार फांदने के दौरान रेलिंग तक टूट गई
दहशरा मैदान पर किसान सम्मेलन में शामिल होने आए किसानों को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भोपाल से संबोधित किया। इसके बाद गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने किसानों के समक्ष अपनी बात रखी। भाजपा महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय के संबोधन के बाद किसान एक-एक कर कुर्सी से उठने लगे। एक को जाता देख दूसरे ने भी कुर्सी छोड़ दी। बाहर जाकर देखा तो गेट पर पुलिस ने बेरिकेडिंग कर रखी थी। यह देख कुछ किसानों ने दीवार को फांदकर ही बाहर निकलना उचित समझा। एक को रेलिंग फांदता देख, किसानों की लाइन लग गई। देखते ही देखते यहां लगे शामियाने को चीरते हुए किसानों ने रेलिंग तक तोड़ दी।

रेलिंग टूटकर एक तरफ लटक गई।
रेलिंग टूटकर एक तरफ लटक गई।

शिवराज जी और कैलाश जी को सुन लिया हो गया कार्यक्रम
रेलिंग फांदकर बाहर निकल रहे किसानों से जब पूछा गया कि वे इस प्रकार से बाहर क्यों निकल रहे हैं। कार्यक्रम खत्म हो गया क्या। इस पर उनका कहना था कि शिवराज जी को सुन लिया, कैलाश जी को सुन लिया.. बस खत्म हो गया कार्यक्रम। वहीं, कुछ किसानों ने कहा कि हमारे कुछ साथी आयोजन स्थल से निकल चुके हैं। दूर गांव जाना है, बस निकल गई तो क्या करेंगे। इसलिए दीवार फांदकर बाहर आ गए।

युवा से लेकर बुजुर्गों तक दीवार कूद कर बाहर आए।
युवा से लेकर बुजुर्गों तक दीवार कूद कर बाहर आए।
कैलाश विजयवर्गीय के संबोधन के बाद किसान जाने लगे।
कैलाश विजयवर्गीय के संबोधन के बाद किसान जाने लगे।
संभागभर से किसान सम्मेलन में शामिल होने आए।
संभागभर से किसान सम्मेलन में शामिल होने आए।
