पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Shopkeepers Of Shivaji Market Are Not Giving Information Of Foreign Birds To Forest Department, Only One Gave

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनमानी:शिवाजी मार्केट के दुकानदार वन विभाग को विदेशी पक्षियों की नहीं दे रहे जानकारी, केवल एक ने दी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विदेशी पशु-पक्षियों को घर में पालने वाले तो वन विभाग को इसकी जानकारी दे रहे हैं, लेकिन शिवाजी मार्केट के व्यापारी दिलचस्पी नहीं ले रहे। केवल एक ही व्यापारी ने जानकारी दी है। 20 दिसंबर तक रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए आवेदन करना है। पक्षियों का शौक रखने वाले 309 लोगों ने पर्यावरण-वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट पर फॉर्म भर दिया है। जानवरों के सत्यापन का काम वन विभाग को सात दिनों में पूरा करना है।

विदेशी पशु-पक्षियों का हिसाब रखने और तस्करी रोकने के लिए मंत्रालय ने कुछ महीनों पहले गाइडलाइन जारी की थी। परिवेश पोर्टल पर 20 दिसंबर तक आवेदन करना है। बाद में बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन वाले व्यापारी इनकी बिक्री नहीं कर सकेंगे। ऐसा करने पर व्यापारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस संबंध में मंत्रालय से आए दिशा-निर्देश बताने के लिए वन विभाग ने नवंबर में शिवाजी मार्केट के व्यापारियों की बैठक बुलाई। अधिकारियों ने सत्यापन के बाद ही व्यापार करने की हिदायत दी।

बावजूद इसके 40 दुकानों वाले मार्केट से अभी तक केवल एक व्यापारी ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने में दिलचस्पी ली है। जबकि शहरभर के दूसरों कोनों से 35 व्यापारी ने अपने जानवरों की जानकारी दी है। साथ ही एक से पांच पक्षियों को रखने वाले 209 लोगों ने आवेदन कर दिया है। 50 से ज्यादा ऐसे शौकीन लोग है, जिनके पास विभिन्न प्रजातियों के 10 से ज्यादा पशु-पक्षी है। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक कुछ दिनों में सत्यापन कर पोर्टल पर संबंधित व्यक्तियों की रिपोर्ट देंगे। उसके बाद मंत्रालय से एनओसी जारी होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें