डकैतों का सुराग नहीं:डकैतों का सामना करना तो दूर, गोली मारने की धमकी मिलने से डर में वीडियो भी नहीं बना सके रहवासी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
CCTV में कैद डकैती के आरोपी - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पुलिस ने जारी किए डकैतों के CCTV फुटेज
  • दो चौकीदार को नजर नहीं आए डकैत

इंदौर की पॉश कॉलोनी में हुई डकैती का अब तक कोई सुराग पुलिस को नहीं मिल सका है। कॉलोनी में दो-दो चौकीदार हैं। यहां बाउंड्रीवॉल तोड़ कर आने-जाने में उपयोग किया जा रहा था। यह तथ्य भी सामने आया है कि डकैती के समय न केवल दोनों चौकीदार सीटी बजाते हुए घूम रहे थे, बल्कि कई आसपास रहने वाले लोग भी जागे हुए थे। लेकिन डकैतों की गोली मारने की धमकी के चलते चुपचाप दुबके रहे। डकैतों का सामना करना तो दूर कोई भी उनका मोबाइल से वीडियो तक बनाने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा सका। पुलिस को जरूर लोगों ने फोन पर सूचना दे दी।

हाई लिंक सिटी में सीए के घर डकैती मामले में जांच में यह बात साफ हो गई है कि बदमाशों ने पहले सूने घरों की रैकी की, इसके बाद कॉलोनी की टूटी हुई दीवारों से अंदर घुसे और वारदात कर भाग निकले। पुलिस ने बदमाशों के सीसीटीवी फुटेज जारी किए हैं। इधर, पुलिस की टीमें जांच करते हुए शहर के आसपास टोल नाकों तक भी पहुंची है। डकैती के बाद कॉलोनी में दहशत का यह आलम है कि दो रात से कॉलोनी के लोग सो नहीं पाए हैं।

हाई लिंक सिटी में दो रात पहले चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट निखिल पिता अजीत चोपड़ा के घर बदमाशों ने डाका डाला था। बदमाशों ने निखिल के बुजुर्ग माता-पिता पर हमला कर उन्हें घायल भी कर दिया था। डकैती की सूचना एरोड्रम पुलिस को रात 3.53 बजे मिली थी और महज 5 मिनट में एफआरबी और थाने का बल मौके पर पहुंच गया था।

दीवार को जगह-जगह से तोड़ दिया

हाईलिंक सिटी 2007 में कॉलोनाइजर वीरेंद्र गुप्ता ने काटी थी। बताया जा रहा है कि यहां कुल 625 प्लाॅट हैं, जिनमें 350 के आसपास मकान बने हुए हैं। पूरी कॉलोनी में तीन गेट हैं। दो गेट बंद हैं। एक गेट चालू रखा गया है। यहां तीन सुरक्षा गार्ड तैनात रहते हैं। पूरी कॉलोनी को एक दीवार के सहारे कवर किया गया है। यहां ज्यादातर व्यापारी और नौकरीपेशा लोग रहते हैं। दूरदराज की हर कॉलोनी की तरह यहां कामवाली महिलाओं की समस्या है, क्योंकि मेन गेट से घूमकर इस कॉलोनी में आने के लिए लंबा सफर तय करना पड़ता है। इसके चलते कॉलोनी के पिछले हिस्से, जिसकी दूसरी तरफ मॉडल कॉलोनियां और अन्य छोटी बस्तियां हैं, जिनसे आने के लिए खाली प्लाॅटों के पीछे की मुख्य दीवार को जगह-जगह से तोड़ दिया गया। डकैतों ने भी इन्हीं रास्तों का आने और जाने में इस्तेमाल किया।

हाई लिंक सिटी में कई जगह दीवारें टूटी हुई है।
चार दिन पहले रैकी

22 जनवरी से लेकर 26 जनवरी तक चोपड़ा का पूरा परिवार राजस्थान स्थित जैन तीर्थ में दर्शन के लिए गया था। दवाई कारोबारी जैन का घर भी सूना था। लुटेरों को मालूम था कि दोनों घरों को निशान बनाया जा सकता है, लेकिन बाद में चोपड़ा परिवार लौट आया और लुटेरों का उनसे सामना हो गया। पुलिस का कहना है कि बदमाशों ने वारदात के चार दिन पहले रैकी की होगी।

सीटी बजाते निकल गए चौकीदार

कॉलोनी में रात के समय 55 साल के चौकीदार नरेश मालवीय गश्त करते रहते है। डंडे को वह बंदूक की तरह टांगते हुए पूरी रात कॉलोनी में सीटी बजाते रहते हैं । जिस समय बदमाशों ने डाका डाला उसी लाइन में मालवीय गश्त कर रहे थे। मालवीय को आता देख डकैत एक खुले प्लॉट के पास खड़ी जीप के पीछे छुप गए थे। उनके जाते ही फिर उन्होंने वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

चौकीदार नरेश मालवीय
कॉलोनी वाले सुरक्षा में आने वाले खर्च का सालाना भुगतान करते हैं, जिसमें मेन गेट के सुरक्षा गार्ड और एक चौकीदार का वेतन सहित अन्य मेंटेनेंस निकाले जाते हैं। जिस रात वारदात हुई उस रात चौकीदार रमेश गेहलोद निवासी देपालपुर वहां साइकिल से सीटी बजाते हुए राउंड मार रहा था। रमेश ने बताया कि वह जैन के घर के सामने सीटी बजाते हुए निकला भी था, लेकिन अंदर की तरफ झांककर नहीं देखा। बाद में पता चला कि उस समय डकैत घर में ही मौजूद थे। फिर दूर जाकर एक अलाव के सामने जैसे ही बैठा तो रहवासियों ने फोन लगाया कि पथराव हो रहा है।

गेट पर आने-जाने वालों की एंट्री करने के लिए भी चौकीदार तैनात है।
घायल अजीत चोपड़ा।
वर्मा नर्सिंग होम की तर्ज पर डाला डाका

गंगवाल बस स्टैंड के पास स्थित वर्मा नर्सिंग होम में लगभग तीन साल पहले डाका पड़ा था। जिस तरह से वहां वारदात हुई थी उसी तर्ज पर हाई लिंक सिटी में भी वारदात हुई है। पुलिस इस पहलू पर भी पूरे मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुटी हुई है। पुलिस ने कॉलोनी और आसपास लगे पूरे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल लिए हैं। अब यह तय हो गया है कि कॉलोनी की दीवार फांद कर बदमाश भागे थे और इसके बाद फरार हो गए। उनकी तलाश में आसपास के टोल नाकों के फुटेज भी खंगाले जा रहे हैं।

कॉलोनी में डकैती की ही चर्चा
हाईलिंक सिटी में करीब सवा तीन सौ परिवार इस समय रह रहे हैं। वैसे तो इस पॉश कॉलोनी में चौबीसों घंटे सिक्योरिटी गार्ड रहते हैं, बावजूद उसके यहां पर वारदात हो गई । जिस समय डाका पड़ा चोपड़ा परिवार के आसपास रहने वाले लोग भी उठ गए थे। उन्होंने बदमाशों को देखा भी और उनके सामने भी आए लेकिन बदमाशों ने पथराव और गोली मारने की धमकी दी इसकी वजह से रहवासी इतने डर गए कि वह अपने मोबाइल से बदमाशों के वीडियो तक नहीं बना पाए। यह दहशत अब भी कॉलोनी में कायम है। पूरी कॉलोनी में डकैती की ही चर्चा है। यहां रहने वाले लोग दो रातों से सो नहीं पाए हैं। रतजगा कर रात बिताई जा रही है। हर पल यह डर रहवासियों को सता रहा है कि कहीं कोई वारदात ना हो जाए।

