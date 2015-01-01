पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:अन्नपूर्णा थाने के एसआई ने टरका दिया, द्वारकापुरी पुलिस ने फुटेज देख पकड़ लिया लुटेरा, मिला इनाम

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
चेन लूट की शिकायत लेकर पहुंची एक महिला का केस दर्ज करने के बजाय अन्नपूर्णा थाने के एक एसआई ने आवेदन देकर उसे टरका दिया। जब लूट का फुटेज वायरल हुआ तो द्वारकापुरी पुलिस की टीम ने गैंग को पकड़ कर अन्नपूर्णा थाने को सौंप दिया। यह जानकारी लगते ही एसपी गुस्साए। उन्होंने संबंधित एसआई को सजा दी और द्वारकापुरी पुलिस को 5000 का इनाम देने की घोषणा की।

घटना रविवार की है। यहां टहल रही एक महिला से बदमाशों ने चेन लूट ली। घटना के सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी सामने आए। महिला जब थाने पहुंची तो सब इंस्पेक्टर अंकित शर्मा ने आवेदन ले लिया, लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं की। अगले ही कुछ समय बाद फुटेज पुलिस के वॉट्सएप ग्रुप में चलें।

तो द्वारकापुरी पुलिस ने संदेही के आधार तीन बदमाशों को पकड़ लिया। फिर उन्हें अन्नपूर्णा थाने को सौंप दिया। पता चला है कि यह जानकारी जब एसपी महेश चंद जैन को लगी तो वे नाराज हो गए। उन्होंने एसआई अंकित को ₹1000 की सजा और द्वारकापुरी पुलिस की टीम को इनाम देने की घोषणा कर दी। इसके बाद अन्नपूर्णा पुलिस ने लूट गैंग के साथियों से पूछताछ के बाद आठ और बदमाशों को हिरासत में लिया।

इधर दो लुटेरे भी पकड़ाए
उधर छत्रीपुरा पुलिस ने एमओजी लाइन में बर्तन व्यापारी के एजेंट से लूट करने वाले दो फरार बदमाश कालू वालेकर और दीपक दवे को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इनसे रुपए भी बरामद हुए।

