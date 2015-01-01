पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पर्व का समापन:उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर 36 घंटे के निर्जला व्रत का किया पारणा, गाए लोकगीत

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
सूर्य देव लालिमा पर आए तो परिवारों ने दिया अर्घ्य
  • उगा हो सुरुजदेव भिन भिनसरवा अरघ केर-बेरवा...
  • अर्थात् : हे सूर्य देवता, अब तो उदय हो जाओ, सुबह हो चुकी है, अर्घ्य देकर हम सब कृतज्ञ होना चाहते हैं

चार दिनी छठ पर्व का समापन शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ हुआ। व्रतधारियों ने सुबह कमर तक ठंडे जल में खड़े रहकर उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य दिया।

महिलाओं ने विनती करी ले छठी मईया...केलवा जे फरेला घवद से...,उगा हो सुरुजदेव भिन भिनसरवा अरघ केर-बेरवा, पूजन केर-बेरवा हो... जैसे लोकगीत गाए। इनके माध्यम से प्रार्थना की कि हे सूर्य देवता अब तो उदय हो जाओ, सुबह हो चुकी है। अर्घ्य देकर हम सब कृतज्ञ होना चाहते हैं।

... अर्घ्य देने के बाद पारणा कर 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत पूर्ण हुआ। इधर, सुबह पीपल्याहाना, पीपल्यापाला, बाणगंगा कुंड, फोनिक्स टाउनशिप, डीएलएफ, सिलिकॉन सिटी, शिव सिटी के कुंडों में व्रतधारियों ने एकत्रित होकर पूजन किया। यह व्रतधारियों के जुटने का सिलसिला सुबह चार बजे से शुरू हो गया था। पूर्वोत्तर सांस्कृतिक संस्थान के प्रदेश महासचिव केके झा ने बताया सुबह बांस की टोकरी में फल, ठेकुआ आदि सजाकर सूर्य की उपासना की गई।

सूर्य देव लालिमा पर आए तो परिवारों ने दिया अर्घ्य

पूर्वांचल विकास समिति संरक्षक आलोक शर्मा ने बताया महिलाओं ने सूप में पूजन सामग्री लेकर पानी में खड़े होकर सूर्य भगवान के उगने का इंतजार किया। जैसे ही सूर्य भगवान लालिमा पर आए परिवार के सभी सदस्यों ने गाय के दूध से अर्घ्य दिया। व्रतधारी महिला और पुरुष ने सभी श्रद्धालुओं को प्रसाद वितरण किया। घर जाकर उपवास खोला।

विद्युत सज्जा से जगमगा रहे थे घाट

सभी जलकुंड विद्युत सज्जा से जगमगा रहे थे। छोटे-छोटे समूह में छठ मैया के लोकगीत भी गाए जा रहे थे। तुलसी नगर में छठ आयोजकों ने लोगों को ठेकुआ, केला एवं अन्य फलों का प्रसाद बांटा।

