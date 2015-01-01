पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुश्किल भरा रास्ता:सीतलामाता बाजार की 60 फीट चौड़ी रोड भी संकरी, वजह व्यापारी और ग्राहक नो पार्किंग में खड़े कर देते हैं वाहन

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
सीतलामाता बाजार में नो पार्किंग का बोर्ड लगा होने के बाद भी व्यापारी और ग्राहक यहां अपनी गाड़ियां खड़ी कर देते हैं (फोटो : संदीप जैन)
  • त्योहार के कारण बाजार में वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस उठा ले जाती है

सीतलामाता बाजार में दीपावली के पहले बुधवार को बड़ी संख्या में शहर के साथ ही दूसरे शहरों से भी ग्राहक खरीदी करने पहुंचे। यहां ग्राहकों ने सड़क पर खड़े अन्य दोपहिया वाहनों के साथ ही अपने वाहन भी खड़े कर दिए। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने बड़ी संख्या में वाहन जब्त कर लिए। इससे दूसरे शहरों से आए ग्राहकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

कोरोना काल में दीपावली के पहले बमुश्किल सीतलामाता बाजार में रौनक आ पाई है। इसमें भी यहां के दुकानदारों के कारण ग्राहकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। बाजार में उज्जैन, देवास, रतलाम, नीमच, बड़वानी आदि शहरों से बड़ी संख्या में इन दिनों ग्राहक पहुंच रहे हैं, लेकिन उन्हें अपने दोपहिया वाहन खड़े करने की जगह नहीं मिल पा रही है।

वे सड़क किनारे वाहन लगाते हैं तो ट्रैफिक पुलिस चालानी कार्रवाई करती है। असल में कपड़े की दुकानों के बाहर नो-पार्किंग के बोर्ड लगे हैं। यहां कपड़ा व्यापारियों ने अपने दोपहिया वाहनों को बेतरतीब खड़ा कर रखा है। सड़क के दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी लाइन लगने के बाद ग्राहकों के वाहन सड़क पर खड़े हो पाते हैं। बुधवार को उज्जैन से खरीदी करने परिवार सहित आए भरत कुशवाह ने बताया कि शादी की खरीदी करने आए थे।

नई पार्किंग का निर्माण किया जा रहा है, इसमें डेढ़ साल लग जाएंगे

दुकान संचालक से पूछ कर ही यहां पर वाहन खड़ा किया था। खरीदी करके लौटे तो गाड़ी गायब थी। पूछने पर पता चला कि ट्रैफिक पुलिस ले गई। ऐसा यहां दिनभर हो रहा है। सड़क तो चौड़ी हो गई है, लेकिन ग्राहकों के वाहनों की पार्किंग की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है। एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष हेमा पंजवानी और हंसराज जैन का कहना है कि नई पार्किंग का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। इसमें लगभग डेढ़ साल लग जाएगा। तब तक ग्राहकों को ऐसे ही परेशान होना पड़ेगा।

